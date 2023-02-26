SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The original plan for the Heartland Intermodal Gateway road-to-rail cargo transfer station in 2015 was part of a much larger thing, says Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation.
Despite the failure of the Prichard facility, opportunities exist, said Dingus, whose agency has developed an industrial park with river and rail access where West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky meet.
“It was part of the whole redevelopment of the Heartland Corridor, and in those days the federal government put huge money into it,” Dingus said.
The eastern end of the Heartland Corridor is in Norfolk, Virginia, where Norfolk Southern has a deepwater port. The original plan for the corridor, from the local point of view, was for Norfolk Southern to send 110-car trains of double-stacked cargo containers toward the intermodal terminal on the former Rickenbacker Air Force base near Columbus, Ohio, Dingus said. The train would drop 20 containers at Prichard and pick another up on its return trip to Norfolk, he said.
“It’s a unique idea to service this whole region,” Dingus said. “But for some reason it just took so much longer to build. Access was limited, and not being open with a four-lane (road) made a lot of challenges. And, you know, my belief was it was just poorly promoted.”
A plan to expand the access road from the Prichard facility to Interstate 64 to four lanes never happened. An aggressive marketing plan recommended by consultants never came to fruition.
There were logistical issues, including that the facility’s largest customer, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, used 20-foot containers to bring auto parts to its Putnam County plant, while companies shipping lumber from Prichard needed 40-foot containers.
Dingus believes Prichard does have a future if it is managed well.
“You just need to have someone out marketing,” he said. “Someone that understands logistics, someone that’s well tied into the various shipping kinds of industries.
“What would be superior is if we could ever come up with CSX and Norfolk Southern agreeing to allow a shortline operator to run on their tracks.
“The original idea was that you would have containers not only coming in but containers or product going out. I think it’s a great opportunity. I think if you get the right person leading it, a private sector company, one that can carry a reputation of making things work, I do believe that it’s a very doable project. And I do think the local people are your best people to work with.”
David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council, also sees the Central Appalachian Inland Port Facility is a regional asset.
“Engaging existing industry in southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky, as well as those in West Virginia, is critical to the success of the facility,” he said. “We are working with our partners in our neighboring states to market the facility to individual companies and will work with our state and regional partners to market the facility for new business investment as well.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.