HUNTINGTON — An Atlanta-based engineering firm announced its expansion into Huntington and has scheduled a grand opening ceremony from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the new branch office located in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
The new location of Prime Engineering Inc. will start with four employees, company officials said.
"We truly believe that this office has a real opportunity to create jobs and bring revenue into the local economy," said Adam Weible, senior project manager at the new facility. "Most of us at Prime in Huntington are Tri-State natives, and we're excited to have the opportunity to serve our clients in this region effectively, while offering talented people in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries opportunities to enhance the quality of life for our community."
Weible says the new Huntington office is a vital component of Prime's ongoing expansion as the firm deploys its multidisciplinary engineering, planning and construction management capabilities nationwide. The Huntington office is Prime's latest acquisition in a flurry of growth that also includes offices and operations in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Tampa.
The 3,431-square-foot office, located at 937 3rd Ave. in Huntington, houses a staff of mechanical, electrical and structural engineers plus a full complement of state-of-the-art equipment and software to serve Prime's Industrial Department.
Weible, along with Prime president Thomas Gambino and other Prime employees, will be at the ceremony to answer questions about Prime's projected regional expansion and partnerships with local officials and businesses.
"With a long history as a port facility, second-largest inland water port in the United States, Huntington is an ideal base for Prime's services to regional, national and international industrial clients," Weible said.
The Huntington office is slated to support a wide portfolio of engineering work including design of oil and gas terminals, aviation fuel farms and marine cargo facilities, Weible added.
"With an array of clients including Marathon Petroleum Corp., CITGO Petroleum Corp., TransMontaigne Partners and Buckeye Partners, Prime anticipates that the new office will be a key component in continuing to expand its operations in the energy and transportation industries for major brands and entrepreneurial initiatives," he said.
Prime Engineering Inc. offers clients integrated planning, surveying, engineering, architecture, procurement and construction services. Since the firm's foundation in 1990, Prime has expanded its size and services to become an industry leader in markets including public works, site planning and development, petrochemical, aviation and railroad.
For more information, visit www.prime-eng.com.
