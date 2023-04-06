Union officials say the merger of Albertson’s and Kroger would create situations where there is no competition between grocers. “Everyone understands the problem with a monopoly when it comes to concert tickets, but we’re not talking about Taylor Swift tickets here, we’re talking about milk, and eggs and bread and essential goods,” said Jonathan Williams, Local 400 union communications director. “We can’t allow a monopoly to take over our grocery industry.”
CHARLESTON — Several dozen members of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 Union assembled at the Delaware Avenue Kroger in Charleston on Wednesday to show their disapproval of a pending merger with another of the largest grocery chains in the U.S.
The Charleston event was one small part of a week of national activities spurred on by the late 2022 announcement that Kroger, a grocery chain boasting 2,800 stores in 35 states was set to acquire Albertson’s, which owns a further 2,200 stores in 34 states, for $24.6 billion.
As of 2021, the chains were the two largest conventional grocery store operations in the U.S. in terms of sales, according to industry news outlet Supermarket News.
If ultimately merged, pending Federal Trade Commission approval, Kroger would operate stores in 48 states and maintain a customer base of 85 million — a little more than a quarter of the U.S. population, according to the announcement news release.
“Everyone understands the problem with a monopoly when it comes to concert tickets, but we’re not talking about Taylor Swift tickets here, we’re talking about milk, and eggs and bread and essential goods,” said Jonathan Williams, Local 400 union communications director. “We can’t allow a monopoly to take over our grocery industry.
“ ... It matters because its not only going to affect the price of groceries here, but it’ll also affect jobs in the grocery industry here. When there’s less competition for your grocery dollar, prices go up. But similarly when there’s less competition for the same workforce of grocery workers, wages and benefits go down.”
Such a deal could also lead to sale or closure of stores.
Kroger has already proposed sale and/or closure of 100-375 stores in overlapping markets in an attempt to alleviate anti-trust concerns.
Currently, there are no Albertson’s stores operating in West Virginia, while there are 38 Krogers in 29 cities, according to the company’s website.
Kroger employs 420,000 nationally while Albertson’s employs 290,000, according to NPR.
“I don’t know what I would do. This is all I’ve known for 43 years,” Mark Cordle, a meat cutter and union steward from Oak Hill, West Virginia, said of a potential closure. “It’s how I’ve supported my family. There’s nothing else. I’ve given my whole life.”
As he spoke, union chants in familiar cadence echoed across the Kroger parking lot, emanating from a throng of union stewards gathered together in front of the store representing Kroger locations from across the state. A similar event was held in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday.
“Hard enough to buy a meal, FTC must stop this deal,” they chanted in unison.
“If grocery companies don’t compete, we cannot afford to eat.”
Those mantras in particular spoke to the gathered workers broader concerns for the market.
“They can tell farmers, producers of crops, this is what we’ll pay for your crop, for your beef and, if you don’t like it, tough luck, because us and Walmart is all that’s left,” said Cordle. “... And what it’s going to come down to is, if this goes through, is there’s going to come a time when people will pay whatever price for groceries Kroger wants them to pay.”
A ruling on regulatory approval isn’t expected to come down before next year, according to the New York Times.
“They’re not going to review it forever so now is the time to make our voices heard and let them know we expect them to stop this deal and protect our jobs,” Williams said.
The Federal Trade Commission is currently accepting comments from the public both in favor of and against the deal as it continues its review.
Demonstrations are being supported nationally by more than 100 organizations, including numerous labor organizations, religious groups, civil rights organizations and both farmers and anti-trust advocacy groups.
