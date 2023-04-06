The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Several dozen members of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 Union assembled at the Delaware Avenue Kroger in Charleston on Wednesday to show their disapproval of a pending merger with another of the largest grocery chains in the U.S.

The Charleston event was one small part of a week of national activities spurred on by the late 2022 announcement that Kroger, a grocery chain boasting 2,800 stores in 35 states was set to acquire Albertson’s, which owns a further 2,200 stores in 34 states, for $24.6 billion.

Josh Ewers is a reporter

