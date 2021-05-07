Suddenlink Communications has a month to tell the Public Service Commission of West Virginia how it will improve service in the state and be more responsive to customer complaints.
On Thursday, PSC Chairwoman Charlotte Lane directed Suddenlink to file a plan with the PSC by June 7 detailing how it will correct insufficiencies in customer service.
According to a statement issued by the PSC, Lane met Wednesday with Suddenlink representatives and PSC staff “to discuss a long list of complaints customers are experiencing.”
“The recurring problems with Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service have gone on long enough,” Lane said in Thursday’s statement. “Customers deserve to receive the service they are paying for.”
The PSC has received nearly 1,900 complaints from West Virginia customers regarding Suddenlink’s telephone and cable television service since 2019, the statement said. Suddenlink is the second-largest telephone provider and one of the five largest cable television companies in the state, serving up to 350,000 customers in 31 counties in West Virginia.
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Lane directed Suddenlink to file a plan that includes:
- How and when the company will open a call center in West Virginia.
- How and when the company will hire technicians and various other employees in West Virginia to serve West Virginia customers.
- How the company will fix problems with incorrect 911 fees being billed to customers.
- How the company will accurately and timely process payments and credits to customer accounts.
- How the company will fix billing errors.
- How Suddenlink will ensure late fees are accurately assessed.
- Identifying who is doing the billing for the company.
“The Commission has directed Suddenlink to fix problems for individual customers who have contacted the Commission, but has not previously told the company to develop a corrective action plan for systemic problems on this scale,” said Public Service Commission spokeswoman Susan Small.
Altice USA, which operates Suddenlink, did not respond to direct questions. Instead, director of communications Ashwin Bhandari issued a statement via email.
“Altice USA is proud to serve our Suddenlink customers in West Virginia, and we are committed to providing high-quality service and support throughout the state. We understand that some of our customers may have experienced some frustration, particularly during the pandemic as the company adapted operations to ensure the safety of customers and employees. We continue to make major investments in our network, products and services, including the recent launch of our Smart WiFi 6 product and the rollout of our advanced Altice One entertainment platform. Our teams continue to work diligently to continuously enhance the service experience for our customers in West Virginia, and we will continue to communicate with the Public Service Commission about our ongoing investments in the state that benefit our customers,” the statement reads.