CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission is having a public comment hearing regarding the proposed acquisition of Mountaineer Gas Company by UGI Corp.
The hearing will be done in person at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston.
Interested members of the public are encouraged to attend.
“The Commissioners are very interested in what the public thinks about the issues we decide in cases,” Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a press release. “We provide several ways for customers to comment on the cases in front of us and actively encourage customers to be part of the process.”
Those who want to make their thoughts known to the commission but choose not to participate in a public comment hearing may send a letter to the commission at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301 or they can submit a comment on the commission’s website.
Intervenors in this case include the Consumer Advocate Division; West Virginia Laborers District Council; Equitrans; the Proctor & Gamble Manufacturing Co.; West Virginia Energy Users Group; CNG Services LLC and Interstate Gas Supply; and Direct Energy Business Marketing LLC.
More information, including documents filed in the case and the full procedural schedule may be found on the PSC website at www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 21-0043-G-PC.