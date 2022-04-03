HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on an air quality permit for Nucor Corp.’s new steel mill in Mason County.
It’s the first permit application for the site, where Nucor plans to build a new sheet steel mill on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove in Mason County, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington.
Nucor Corp. submitted an air quality permit application last month to the DEP’s Division of Air Quality. A public notice has been posted stating the agency’s intent to approve the permit.
“A preliminary evaluation has determined that all State and Federal air quality requirements will be met by the proposed facility,” the public notice reads. “The DAQ is providing notice to the public of its preliminary determination to issue the permit.”
The 394-page air permit application was submitted on Jan. 21 along with a 24-page air dispersion modeling protocol.
The mill would discharge carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants into the atmosphere once production begins.
Nucor will make steel by melting scrap or processed iron in electric furnaces, a production process that now accounts for about 70% of the steel made in the U.S. It is a lower-cost process with reduced carbon emissions compared with making steel from iron ore melted in a coal-heated blast furnace.
Terry Fletcher, chief communications officer for the DEP, said the DAQ is asking for public comments for the next 30 days.
“During this 30-day comment period the DAQ will take written comments and also hold a public meeting to provide information and take oral comments,” he said.
The DAQ has scheduled a public meeting for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The public meeting will be held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the public notice.
To participate online or by telephone, online registration is required that day.
“Oral comments shall be limited to 5 minutes,” the notice says.
Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, April 29. Comments should be emailed to Joseph.R.Kessler@wv.gov with “Nucor Steel West Virginia Comments” in the subject line, or they can be submitted by regular mail to Joseph Kessler, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th St., SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Fletcher said any additional permits Nucor may need from the WVDEP will depend on different factors, such as the size of the facility and the nature of its operations.
Nucor’s plan includes a barge dock to handle shipments by water. Josh Bennett, public affairs officer of the Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District, said Nucor has applied for a permit to perform geotechnical work necessary for the dock, and the corps expects to receive an application soon for a permit to build the dock itself.
Nucor said in addition to the air quality and various water permits, it will also need a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service permit.
The company said it has already invested more than $1 billion in the project and is hoping to get through the permit and regulatory processes and begin moving dirt at the site by the middle of the year. Construction is expected to take two years.
The new mill will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation and construction markets. It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.
The mill is expected to create approximately 800 manufacturing jobs and hopes to increase that number to 1,200 once production begins. It is also expected to create over 1,000 temporary construction jobs.
John Farris, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia, said the company is one of the world’s cleanest and most efficient steelmakers.
“Nucor produces right about 25% of all the steel that is used in the United States, but we only account for 8% of the greenhouse gas emissions,” he said. “The reason for that is we use electric arc technology and recycle scrap, so it’s a much lower carbon footprint. We do have a portion of our incoming power that is coming from 100% renewable sources.”
Announced in January, the new $2.7 billion mill is the largest capital investment in Nucor’s history, and it is also the largest single investment in the history of West Virginia. The investment is expected to spur up to $25 billion in economic activity in the next 10 years, according to an analysis by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
To view the WVDEP’s public notice regarding Nucor’s air quality permit, visit the WVDEP’s public notice at https://apps.dep.wv.gov/MLists2/Archive/view_text.cfm?ListID= 1&MessageID=32534.