The West Virginia Public Service Commission has ordered Suddenlink Communications to pay $2.24 million and open an in-state call center after investigating its service quality.
The commission’s order, issued Wednesday afternoon, held that Suddenlink “failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service” to subscribers in West Virginia by intentionally reducing its maintenance work and maintenance budget, cutting back on full-time employees, changing how it communicated with subscribers and ignoring thousands of customer complaints.
The commission’s staff had previously testified that Suddenlink should pay for what it says are unacceptably bad customer service and unlawful franchise agreements in a case that the commission opened scrutinizing the company’s quality of service to about 190,000 subscribers in West Virginia.
The Public Service Commission ordered Suddenlink to pay the $2.24 million fine as a credit to its West Virginia cable television subscribers as of Wednesday. The penalty is to be divided equally amongst the company’s existing subscribers and applied as a one-time credit on each subscriber’s bill that is issued on the next billing cycle.
The Kanawha County Commission released a statement hailing the penalty.
“Today’s order goes a long way to making sure Suddenlink takes its customers seriously,” Commission President Kent Carper said in a news release.
The Public Service Commission opened a case in July requiring Suddenlink to demonstrate why the agency shouldn’t penalize the company for noncompliance with state code after a sharp increase in customer complaints filed in recent years.
Wednesday’s order requires Suddenlink to locate a call center in West Virginia that it operates until a further commission order. Within 90 days of Wednesday’s order, Suddenlink is required to submit a filing with the commission detailing its expected location and date of opening of a call center.
The agency received nearly 1,900 complaints from West Virginia customers regarding Suddenlink’s service since 2019, it noted in its July order opening the case.
The number of complaints escalated after the company’s call center in Parkersburg closed in 2017 and its call center operations moved overseas, according to the commission.
“The customer complaints are now outsourced to out-of-country places and customers have a hard time understanding what they’re hearing,” Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane told lawmakers at an interim legislative session meeting in November, citing testimony at public comment hearings the commission held on the case in Charleston, Beckley and Princeton.
Suddenlink answered only 36% of calls in the United States in 2019 and routed only 2% of calls to representatives in the U.S. in 2021, the commission said in its order, noting that call centers are located in Egypt, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, South Africa and Colombia.
Wednesday’s order requires Suddenlink to promptly determine locations for three new retail establishments that the company said were approved for opening, immediately hire more technicians and staff, and maintain a log for customer complaints involving billing issues.
Commission staff noted in the case that a company witness testified Suddenlink intended to add three business centers to its West Virginia operations in 2022 but refused to disclose the locations of the proposed sites, adding the witness was unaware that the company had to get prior approval of the location from a franchise authority or the commission.
“Suddenlink operates in West Virginia as if it has no regulatory or contractual obligations,” the commission staff wrote.
The staff found that seven business offices for 31 counties served was unreasonable and a violation of state code, recommending the commission order Suddenlink to install additional business offices in locations wherever customers are now traveling more than 45 miles to reach an existing business office.
“Suddenlink’s problems are the result of a poorly maintained infrastructure and poorly trained employees and contractors, all resulting from cost-cutting measures made by Altice when it acquired Suddenlink,” the staff concluded.
Ashwin Bhandari, spokesperson for Altice USA, Suddenlink’s Texas-based parent company, said in a statement that Suddenlink is reviewing the Public Service Commission’s order. Bhandari contended that the company had made investments in its network and customer support that are resulting in significant improvements in performance.
“Suddenlink shares the State’s goal of ensuring West Virginians receive high-quality service and have a positive customer experience,” Bhandari said.