HUNTINGTON — The pandemic and streaming have hit the Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square hard, so much so that the company that leases Pullman Sqaure from the Tri-State Transit Authority asked for a reduction of rent. The TTA, which owns Pullman Square, turned down the request.
Nevertheless, it’s still business as normal and the theater is not planning to shut down.
The issue came up during the authority board meeting last week. Bill Dargusch, owner of Columbus-based Metropolitan Partners, which has a public/private partnership the with TTA, proposed a rent reduction due to the movie theater operator’s struggles to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The movie theater is only paying about half the rent to Metropolitan, according to TTA general manager Paul Davis’ report on April 20, 2022.
“We have been partners with the TTA for 17 years and it has been fabulous, but it’s going to take some time for the movie theater industry to rebound and that was the basis for my request,” he said. “They have recovered about 70% at this point, which is great news, but they are not all the way back yet.”
Dargusch said for the past two years during the pandemic the movie theater industry was hit hard due to pandemic restrictions for indoor gatherings, lack of new product from movie makers and increased use of streaming services.
“Movies just shut down for a while, then the streaming guys invaded the turf and with the COVID restrictions it was really hard on theater operators,” he said.
Dargusch said his request was just part of normal negotiations in these pandemic circumstances.
“It’s been a weird two years, to say the least,” he said. “To be up front about it, we want to be able to keep doing what we are doing at Pullman Square with the strongest offerings, including movies, and we must make sure we have a strong balance sheet and income statement to keep doing it.”
Davis said the he examined Metropolitan’s proposal, then reported his discussions and request to the board, which made the final decision.
“We understand the request, but the board declined it because all of the other tenants at Pullman Square are paying full rent,” Davis said. “We have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.”
Dargusch said he understood the board’s decision.
“They have responsibilities and obligations, just like we do, so this in no way changes that at all,” he said. “We want to see Pullman Square and downtown Huntington thriving for many more years to come.”
Dargusch says the best way for the community to help is to continue to support Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square by going to the movies.
“The good news is that new blockbuster movies are being released, people are getting out more and wanting to go to the movie again with their families and friends, and things are gradually getting back to the way it was before the pandemic,” he said. “We hope this trend continues.”
The movie theater is in no danger of closing, Dargusch said.
“There is no chance that Marquee Cinemas theater in Pullman Square in Huntington is closing,” he said.
A message left for Marquees Cinemas’ chief financial officer was not immediately returned.