WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Pure Watercraft is coming to West Virginia's Northern Panhandle to build battery-powered pontoon boats.
Andy Rebele, founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft, announced his company's plans Wednesday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce's annual business summit.
Rebele said Pure Watercraft has chosen an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park, which is a revitalized former steel plant on the banks of the Ohio River in Brooke County. There it will produce the "Pure Pontoon Boat," which is being developed in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors.
Rebele founded Pure Watercraft in 2011 in Seattle, Washington. He expects to invest at least $5 million in the plant and create more than 100 full-time jobs in the Northern Panhandle region by the end of 2025.
"The company I started on my dining room table 11 years ago is coming to West Virginia," he said during the event at The Greenbrier. "I started this company with the mission to develop technology to enable in a new era in boating, which will be more enjoyable, accessible and environmentally friendly than ever before."
Rebele said Pure Watercraft is a direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats.
"We truly want to lead a transformation of boating for the next generations to hit the water," he said, "a kind of revolutionary watercraft experience, designed and optimized for the way we live and boat now."
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the company executed an agreement with the state to manufacture its electric pontoon boats in Beech Bottom, West Virginia.
“This is truly an incredible day for West Virginia,” Justice said in a prepared statement. “Pure Watercraft is a company right on the cutting edge of innovation and technology, and we welcome them to West Virginia with open arms. Long gone are the days when West Virginia was looked down upon; now, we’re competing on the world stage and recruiting world-class companies like Pure Watercraft to our state. I couldn’t be more proud.”
“We’re grateful to Governor Justice, Secretary Carmichael and the West Virginia Legislature for their leadership as they support Pure Watercraft’s efforts to build boats that are more enjoyable, accessible and environmentally friendly than ever before,” Rebele said. “Their ability to make decisions quickly to support our plans was a critical factor in our decision and allows us to begin building and fulfilling orders in early 2023.”
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, a native West Virginian and former CEO of Intuit, said he has been inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit that Rebele and his team exhibit.
"Pure Watercraft is rising to the next level by launching boat production in a state that is rising to the occasion with new core industries, which will provide important potential roles to our students and others," Smith said. "Our future is brighter today. We welcome Pure Watercraft to wild and wonderful West Virginia.”
According to the company's website, its pontoon boat has been developed over the past nine years to achieve the highest propulsion efficiency in its power range on the market. It uses a large, low-RPM propeller, a custom high-efficiency gear set and a low-diameter motor to take advantage of passive cooling. Instead of conventional aluminum tubes, the boat emulates the functionality of the familiar pontoon boat using a new lower hull design that uses about 20% less power to achieve the same speed.
General Motors is supplying the automotive battery pack that will power the boat, and it will provide direct assistance in supply chain management and manufacturing to Pure Watercraft.