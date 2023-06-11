This photo, circa 1993, shows the building, which housed the Buffalo plant for the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for over 45 years. It has been vacant for the past several years. The Putnam County Development Authority purchased the building in May.
RED HOUSE, W.Va. — With one tenant on the way and more to come, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the purchase of the former Kanawha Manufacturing building by the Putnam County Development Authority has been scheduled for Tuesday.
The building was purchased by Putnam County Development Authority from the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for $1.1 million in May. The building housed the Buffalo plant of the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for more than 45 years as the company serviced the coal industry. It has been vacant for several years.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.