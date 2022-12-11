The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. The effort to bring a titanium smelter to Jackson County hit a snag last week when the county commission declined to contribute to infrastructure improvements requested by the company.

Berkshire Hathaway recently purchased 2,100 acres at the long-shuttered Century Aluminum site to construct a modern titanium smelting facility that runs on solar power.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

