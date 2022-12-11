RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The effort to bring a titanium smelter to Jackson County hit a snag last week when the county commission declined to contribute to infrastructure improvements requested by the company.
Berkshire Hathaway recently purchased 2,100 acres at the long-shuttered Century Aluminum site to construct a modern titanium smelting facility that runs on solar power.
However, $20 million is needed to provide upgraded sewer and water to the site. The state has committed $18 million, with a request for a $2 million local match — $1 million each from the city of Ravenswood and the Jackson County Commission.
The Ravenswood City Council approved its portion during a meeting Tuesday night, but the County Commission turned down the request during its meeting Wednesday morning. Commission President Dick Waybright said the county cannot afford to contribute $1 million and the money is needed too quickly.
“Our commission doesn’t have a million dollars to give away for anything,” Waybright said. “We would like to help in some way, but we don’t have that kind of money.”
Waybright said he believes the county’s refusal to participate in funding the project won’t stall the plan.
“If they’re spending that kind of money on building that plant, a million dollars is a small amount to that company,” he said. “It would be nice if we could, but you can’t get blood out of a turnip. We can’t borrow money. There just isn’t any way for us to raise money of that amount.”
The funding would be used to improve Ravenswood’s sewer treatment system enough to provide service to the site by June 2024. Upgrades would include the installation of pump stations and force mains capable of handling the flow of water. A planned second phase would involve removing the city’s treatment ponds and building an enclosed system.
Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council Executive Director Melissa O’Brien told Ravenswood council members Tuesday night that the first phase of the project is time-sensitive and needs to start soon for the project to move forward.
In a presentation to the City Council asking for the funds, West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said the local match is about more than monetary support.
“We need water and sewer to that site; that has to be provided,” he said. “The state of West Virginia is very willing to step up to the plate and do the heavy lifting for that, but we need local participation, as well. When there’s competition for those funds, when there’s local desire and commitment, it carries a lot of weight.”
The money Ravenwood committed came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city applied to the County Commission for the funds, which originally were intended to be used to upgrade the city’s sewer system to better serve town residents. By shifting the money to the Berkshire project, the city is essentially putting some of its own needs on hold, Councilman Steve Tucker said.
But it seems to be well worth it to Ravenswood officials.
Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller uses the term “Century-changing” to describe the project. It’s a pun on Century Aluminum, but it’s also meant to be taken literally, as Miller believes bringing Berkshire Hathaway to Jackson County could change the region for the next 100 years. It could even be as important as when Kaiser Aluminum first occupied the site, which resulted in an economic boom that built Ravenswood.
“It’s a matter of national security, what we’re doing here, and we’re going to lead the aerospace industry. That’s why I want folks to understand, when I tell people it’s going to be bigger than the Kaiser era, I’m not trying to take anything away from the Kaiser era. Those folks built this town,” Miller said.
Berkshire Hathaway has the potential to be just as impactful, Miller said. The company is No. 7 on the Fortune 500 list of America’s largest companies and is owned by billionaire Warren Buffett.
The company’s interest in the area has people talking about Ravenswood at the highest levels, even internationally. The project is already attracting the attention of other interested businesses, Miller said.
“You’ve got to understand the big picture,” he said. “We’re not just talking about one manufacturing facility. We’re talking about leading the aerospace industry in the world, not even in the United States. This is bigger than folks realize, and it’s at our door right now.”
For Miller, the idea of anything jeopardizing the project is unfathomable. Even without the county’s commitment, there is a dedicated force behind making it happen.
“Our City Council did their part to ensure this project moves forward, and I will turn over every rock for resources to see this through. I don’t care if I have to get out there and dig the ditch for the 8 miles of sewer line myself,” he said. “This is too important, so a question of whether this is going to happen or not is not even going through my mind.”
Miller concluded: “My only question is, who is going to step up beyond the photo-op to get it done? I know we have and will continue to do so.”