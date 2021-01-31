HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute at the corner of 4th Avenue and 10th Street in downtown Huntington, better known as RCBI, was created 30 years ago to assist manufacturers and businesses as they respond to market forces that were changing.
“This remains our core mission,” said Charlotte Weber, director and CEO at RCBI.
That mission has been put to the test due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like others, we have had to implement new protocols such as temperature checks, mask mandates, social distancing and sanitization guidelines and other protective measures to reduce health risks to clients, students and our staff,” Weber explained. “We also have had to leverage technology in new ways to continue delivering services and training while also maintaining internal and external communication channels.”
RCBI did not cease operations except for the initial mandated state shutdown.
“Our doors remained open, participation in our online training soared, we were able to graduate our largest machinist technology/CNC class in recent years and our graduates earned a record number of industry credentials and certifications,” Weber said.
Throughout the pandemic, RCBI has done what it does best, according to Weber, which is to look for innovative ways to provide the best solutions to complex problems.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, we saw the importance of putting the unique skillsets and advanced technologies at RCBI to work to respond to the critical need for personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as ‘PPE,’” she said.
PPE is equipment worn to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses.
“We joined with the West Virginia National Guard and other groups to design and manufacture face shields and masks for healthcare providers and other first responders,” Weber said. “We will continue this throughout the pandemic as everyone is pivoting business operations and even after society returns to ‘normal’ or the ‘new normal.’”
Medical manufacturing initiative announced
Last year, the sudden and urgent demand for personal protective equipment shed light on the medical supply chain and the challenges health care providers face when securing medical supplies and equipment.
“Our new Medical Manufacturing Initiative goes beyond the PPEs we all hear and read about,” Weber said. “It provides additional opportunities for people in the medical profession to innovate new devices, create working prototypes, begin the manufacturing process and ultimately bring life-changing products to market. It also focuses on shortening the supply chain by facilitating the design and manufacture of critical components right here in West Virginia.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in the national medical supply system,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert. “I thank Governor Justice for directing CARES Act funding to make this new initiative a reality. The Governor’s leadership and vision will help facilitate the production of medical supplies in West Virginia now and far into the future.”
New medical manufacturing equipment, capable of intricate precision and just-in-time production, is being deployed at RCBI’s Charleston and Huntington advanced manufacturing technology centers, RCBI officials said.
“Companies will be able to take advantage of the expertise of our team and this new technology to rapidly produce personal protective equipment, as well as manufacture other medical devices that can help create new emerging biomedical business opportunities in West Virginia,” said Eddie Webb, director of manufacturing services at RCBI and founding director of the new medical manufacturing initiative.
“Having this equipment at RCBI makes it locally and affordably available so companies can create domestic supply chain connections with improved reliability right here in West Virginia,” Weber said.
EDA awards $975,000 for aviation maintenance program
A $975,000 award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced last week is the latest major grant to support development of the region’s new aviation technology and maintenance program, a joint venture of Marshall University, Mountwest Community & Technical College and RCBI, which will manage the program.
The program will be located at the Huntington Tri-State Airport and will offer the first joint associate degree in West Virginia. In addition to Federal Aviation Administration airframe and powerplant certifications, students enrolled in the 18-month training will earn associate of applied science degrees from Marshall and Mountwest.
“Pending FAA certification, we expect the first class of students to begin in spring 2022,” Weber said. “Not only will our program help meet a critical need for new aviation technicians and mechanics, it will serve as a catalyst for economic development by attracting new industry and expansion in our region.”
“The skills taught in the aviation technology and maintenance program are in demand in a number of other industry sectors,” said Jim Smith, interim program manager. “In addition to aviation, graduates of the program will be prepared for employment in such fields as automotive, maritime, oil and gas and renewable energies.”
Smith said the most recent EDA award provides funding for tools and specialized teaching equipment needed to meet FAA certification requirements. These include piston and jet engine test beds, aircraft system and avionics trainers as well as required equipment for courses in structural sheet metal and composite materials.
The program previously received nearly $1.75 million in federal and local funding to support staff and general operating costs for its first two years. Renovations will begin soon on two airport hangers that will serve as classrooms and laboratory space for the program. In addition, the process is underway to hire a director and certified instructors.
The program is part of Marshall’s new School of Aviation, which will include the Bill Noe Flight School housed at Yeager Airport in Charleston to train pilots, as well as a bachelor of business administration degree in aviation management.
“The $975,000 EDA grant will help Marshall, Mountwest and RCBI build a robust aviation maintenance and technology program by providing tools and specialized teaching equipment necessary to meet FAA certification requirements,” Weber added. “Our program will produce in-demand aviation mechanics and technicians to meet a critical industry need while also attracting new companies to our region. It’s just the latest effort in our multi-pronged approach to expanding the region’s aerospace footprint.”
RCBI’s advanced welding workforce initiative finalist for ARC award
Meanwhile, the Appalachian Regional Commission announced RCBI as one of the finalists for an advanced welding workforce initiative to invest approximately $1 million in education and training for advanced technical workers in Appalachia.
“We are honored to be among a select few finalists for an award through the Advanced Welding Workforce Initiative, a partnership between the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory,” Weber said. “RCBI has a long history of educating the highly skilled, nationally certified welders and other manufacturing professionals that industry needs to remain globally competitive. The grant would allow us to expand our capabilities to serve more companies more quickly and train additional individuals for good paying jobs here at home.”
“The plentiful energy resources being extracted in the Appalachian Region are yielding a value chain that can create thousands of well-paid, high-skill jobs for Appalachian workers, including in advanced manufacturing techniques,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas in a release announcing RCBI as a finalist. “Among these are good jobs in advanced welding, and that is why ARC is partnering with the National Energy Technology Laboratory to invest in programs ensuring our workforce is prepared for this unique opportunity.”
“The future of the Appalachian energy and petrochemicals industry depends on a skilled workforce. DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy is proud to support AWWI, which provides welding training in specialty metals and advanced fabrication that is essential to the economic future of the Appalachian energy and petrochemicals industry,” Steven Winberg, Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy, said in the announcement.
RCBI’s 2021 outlook ‘strong’
Despite the pandemic, Weber says the outlook for RCBI in 2021 is strong.
“We will continue to provide the variety of services and trainings as well as hands-on access to advanced technology that entrepreneurs and manufacturers need to prosper,” she said. “We continue to see very high student numbers enrolled in our machining and welding programs, and soon we will launch a new aviation maintenance and technology program in partnership with Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College. Collectively, the announcements are exciting not only for RCBI, but for our entire region. Each of the investments is designed to grow RCBI’s capacity to serve entrepreneurs and businesses, to enable them to develop innovative new products, expand their operations and find the skilled workforce they need to thrive.”
For more information about RCBI and its programs, visit online at www.rcbi.org.