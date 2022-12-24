HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and Marshall Health are teaming up for a series of free virtual workshops for employers starting in January.
Facilitated by the employment experts from Marshall Health’s Creating Opportunities for Recovery Employment (CORE) initiative and RCBI, the series will provide human resource professionals and front-line managerial staff with practical strategies and approaches for building and retaining a ready workforce.
Topics will include employer evaluation, identifying addiction as a disease, components of a drug-free workplace policy, addressing stigma in the workplace, operations to establish a safe and healthy workplace, and connections to resources to assist employers with issues related to substance use disorder.
The free hour-long sessions from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day include Tuesday, Jan. 10 — CORE: Matching People to Jobs; Tuesday, Feb. 14 — Safe and Healthy Workplace: A Well Culture Advances Recruitment and Retention; Tuesday, March 14 — Set the Temperature: Establish Policies, Procedures and a Culture That Makes a Difference; and Tuesday, April 11 — Employer Supports and Incentives: Responding to Workforce Needs.
Employers may register for any or all of the workshops at www.rcbi.org/employersessions. Registrants will receive information about how to join the online events after they register.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
