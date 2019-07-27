HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute will host two registration and information sessions for its Huntington Machinist Technology/CNC Training Program on Tuesday, July 30.
The first session will be from noon to 1 p.m. and the evening session will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Huntington training facility is located at 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington.
Tours of the facility will be offered and information about tuition assistance through the West Virginia Invests Grant Program and other financial aid options will be provided.
The program, which is offered in partnership with Mountwest Community & Technical College, prepares participants for entry-level machinist positions in manufacturing facilities.
Students develop skills with both manual machines and computer-controlled manufacturing equipment, and can earn a one-year certification or an associate degree in Machinist Technology/CNC Programming.
Recognized and certified by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), RCBI's program also prepares students to earn individual NIMS certifications.
The last day for registration is Aug. 8 and classes begin Aug. 19.
For more information about the training program, or to register to attend a session, contact Tracy Straub at tstraub@rcbi.org or 304-781-1678.