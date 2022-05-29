HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University in Huntington recently announced that students of its nationally recognized manufacturing career skills programs, offered in conjunction with Mountwest Community & Technical College, have earned more than 165 college degrees, certificates and national certifications.
RCBI Machinist Technology/CNC students earning associate of applied science degrees are Daniel Walker and Cade Milum, both of Huntington, and Chance Billings of Worthington, Kentucky.
Billings said he became interested in machining because he wanted to make parts for firearms. He originally planned to enroll in a machinist program in his native state, but a friend who had attended RCBI convinced him otherwise.
“He said, ‘If you want to get the best machinist training, you need to go to the Robert C. Byrd Institute,’” said Billings, who graduated from RCBI in May with honors.
Like many RCBI machinist and welding students, Billings landed a manufacturing job before graduation. He works full time at FLSmidth in Putnam County.
The graduates also earned 21 individual machining certificates and 16 industry credentials from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), meaning their skills meet industry established standards and are recognized by employers nationwide.
Earning first-year certificates in machinist technology are Christopher Gould of Tioga; Edward McGee of Barboursville; Scott Mullins of Huntington; Shane Pickens of Apple Grove; Haden Plum of Keyser; Robert Thomas of Lavalette; Cameron Watts of Salt Rock; Levi Wilson of Fenwick; and Joshua Maynard of Scottown, Ohio. Those students earned 48 machining certificates and individual industry certifications.
Welding technology graduates earning associate of applied science degrees are James Blain of Gallipolis Ferry, Curon Cordon of Charleston, Nicholas Edwards of Scott Depot, Samuel Eplin of Barboursville, Adam Frazier of Wayne and Dennis Ramsey and Justin Robertson of Huntington. They earned 27 individual welding certificates.
Earning one-year degree certificates in welding technology are Samuel Effingham, Jordan Mandeville, Blake Tomblin and Michael Tyree, all of Huntington; Justin Erwin and David Harrison of Ona; Matthew Grimmett of Barboursville; Bethany Nutter of Summersville; and Joseph Reavis of Culloden. These students also earned 16 individual welding certificates.
First-year students Joshua Ellis, Ryan Norris, Garry Stevenson and Courtney White, all of Huntington; Jacob Pauley of Alkol; and Brandon Slayton of Hurricane earned seven individual welding certificates.