HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week by hosting a free “Lunch & Learn” in Huntington to highlight the benefits of apprenticeship.
The Huntington event on Wednesday, Nov. 13, will be co-hosted by the Region 2 Workforce Investment Board. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Robert C. Byrd Institute at 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington.
The Huntington event is part of three lunch and learns throughout the state during the week. The events in Fairmont and Ripley will be co-hosted by the regional Workforce Investment Boards and take place on Tuesday and Thursday. Board representatives will be on hand to speak to companies about funding available for workforce training.
RCBI’s Apprenticeship Works initiative helps companies implement registered apprenticeship programs in 20 manufacturing occupations. Supported by a U.S. Department of Labor grant, the program is working with industry partners in 18 states.
Registered apprenticeship initiatives combine hands-on, work-based learning with related classroom instruction using the highest industry standards to complement skills gained on the job.
At each event, representatives from the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship will discuss how apprenticeship programs are improving recruitment and retention for manufacturers across the country.
Seating is limited, so register in advance by contacting Becky Calwell at bcalwell@rcbi.org or 304-720-7740.