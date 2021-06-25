The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University is launching a free apprenticeship program to prepare high school students and adults for entry-level positions in manufacturing.

Classes begins July 13 in Huntington.

Apprentices will learn about machining, welding, 3D printing, robotics and other aspects of manufacturing. To develop their skills, participants will complete hands-on projects under the guidance of RCBI instructors.

“This is a great opportunity for those considering manufacturing careers to learn about different aspects of the industry while gaining the basic skills they need to secure jobs in manufacturing,” said Lucinda Curry, director of RCBI’s Apprenticeship Works.

Classes will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for six weeks.

Over the course of the program, apprentices will prepare for two industry-recognized certifications and will receive job placement assistance with local manufacturers.

Upon completion of paid on-the-job training with participating employers, apprentices also will qualify for certification as manufacturing technicians from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship.

Apprentices must be at least 16 years old and enrolled in high school or be a high school graduate or the equivalent. Applicants must be physically capable of performing the essential functions of the apprenticeship program, with reasonable accommodation. A valid driver’s license is required.

For more information or to register, contact Curry at lcurry@rcbi.org or 304-720-7742.

