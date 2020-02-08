XXXX_RCBIExterior
The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is located in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering a variety of industrial skills workshops at its facilities in Huntington, South Charleston and Bridgeport in February and March.

Led by industry-experienced instructors, the workshops are focused on improving the skills of employees and supervisors, according to a press release from RCBI.

Workshop topics include:

Blueprint Reading: This one-day training course covers basic principles of blueprint reading, including dimensions, tolerances, the basic views and symbols. The cost is $235 per person, or $48 per person for companies participating in RCBI’s Apprenticeship Works partnership. Registrants will receive a training manual.

  • Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RCBI South Charleston, 100 Angus E. Peyton Drive.
  • Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RCBI Bridgeport, 2400 E. Benedum Industrial Road.
  • Tuesday, March 3, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RCBI Huntington, 1050 4th Ave.

Geometric, Dimensioning and Tolerances: This one-day course focuses on the system for defining and communicating engineering tolerances. The course will cover the use of a symbolic language on engineering drawings and solid models to describe nominal geometry and its allowable variation. The cost is $375 per person, or $186 per person for companies participating in RCBI’s Apprenticeship Works partnership. A training manual is included.

  • Thursday, March 5, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RCBI South Charleston, 100 Angus E. Peyton Drive
  • Tuesday, March 10, 8:30 am. to 5 p.m. at RCBI Huntington, 1050 4th Ave.
  • Thursday, March 12, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RCBI Bridgeport, 2400 E. Benedum Industrial Road.

To register for these and other scheduled workshops, visit www.rcbi.org/go/workshop. For more information call 304-781-1625.

