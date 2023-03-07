The remodeling of the Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville is nearly complete. The location, near the Huntington Mall, will now feature a double drive-thru with limited seating and parking.
BARBOURSVILLE — Chick-fil-A in the 100 block of Melody Farms Road in Barboursville is looking to hire 125 new employees for its remodeled location.
"We are about six weeks or so out from opening and need 125 folks to run this awesome creation," franchisee president and owner-operator Larry Pittman said on Tuesday.
This week, Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College hosted Chick-fil-A job fairs to help find new talent.
"We are hiring in all positions," Pittman said. "The jobs come with medical, dental and vision insurance, flexible schedules and other benefits."
Those interested in applying can do it in-person, text 1217 to 31063 or call 304-733-4850 to set up an interview.
The restaurant, which is near the Huntington Mall, has been closed for nearly four months and has had to deal with supply chain issues during construction, according to Pittman.
"We could have been open sooner, like in February, but we had issues with getting materials needed. Things kept getting pushed back," he said. "We are planning a soft opening, but don't have an exact date until we have hired enough people and finish the final phase of the remodel."
Pittman said the nearly completed project gives the restaurant a two-lane drive-thru and includes a total rebuild of the kitchen area. He said office space was moved to the back of the location.
“It will be mostly double drive-thru with limited seating and very limited parking,” he said.
Pittman is also the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A location inside the Huntington Mall.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
