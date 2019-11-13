ATLANTA — The private companies that make voting equipment and build and maintain voter registration databases lack any meaningful federal oversight despite the crucial role they play in U.S. elections, leaving the nation’s electoral process vulnerable to attack, according to a new report.
The Brennan Center for Justice on Tuesday issued the report, which calls on Congress to establish a framework for federal certification of election vendors. The authors say this could be established as a voluntary program similar to how voting machines are certified, with incentives for state and local election officials to use vendors that have completed the process. It would include the establishment of federal standards and the ability for federal officials to monitor compliance and address any violations.
The report’s co-author Lawrence Norden acknowledged it was too late for any of this to happen in time for the 2020 presidential election.
“Even if (Congress) had the will, it couldn’t be passed in time,” said Norden, director of the Election Reform Program at the Brennan Center. “This is another security vulnerability that Congress hasn’t addressed.”
Norden said congressional inaction has increased the pressure on state and local election officials to secure their voting systems and have measures in place should something go wrong.
Although Congress sent $380 million to states last year for election security, Norden said it was a “drop in the bucket” of what is needed.
The Brennan Center, which is based at New York University School of Law, said the most logical agency to handle federal oversight of election vendors would be the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. But that agency has been hobbled in recent years by reduced federal funding and leadership vacancies.
The report acknowledges the commission does not have the authority that would allow it to certify election vendors. But the commission could take steps through its existing certification program for voting systems to ask vendors to provide details on cybersecurity practices and ownership information, according to the report. There have been concerns about foreign ownership of election companies operating in the United States.
The report notes that just three companies provide more than 80% of voting systems in the U.S. and that other systems like voter registration databases and electronic pollbooks are also supplied and, in some case, maintained by vendors.