The Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia received average to below average grades for manufacturing and logistics, according to an annual report from Ball State University.

West Virginia received a "C" grade for manufacturing and "D+" for logistics in the 2019 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER).

The report analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics. These specific measures include manufacturing and logistics industry health, human capital, cost of worker benefits, diversification of the industries, state-level productivity and innovation, expected fiscal liability, tax climate and global reach.

The report showed that West Virginia maintained its grade of "C" in manufacturing and global position, "D+" in logistics and diversification, "D" in productivity and innovation and liability gap, and a failing "F" in human capital and benefits costs. The state's grades declined from "B" to "C+" in its tax climate, according to the report.

To view the full report, visit the scorecard project website at mfgscorecard.cberdata.org.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.