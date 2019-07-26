The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - As its food offerings continue to grow, Huntington area restaurants are featuring special offers during this year's "Restaurant Week."
Sponsored by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Live committee, this annual event allows residents and visitors to our region to sample a wide variety of food during the nine-day event, which starts Friday, July 26, and continues through Aug. 3.
The chamber's Downtown Live events are sponsored by both the City of Huntington and the Cabell County Commission.
"While the Huntington region has several historic restaurants, we're also seeing a growing list of new food offerings to choose from," said Bill Bissett, President & CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. "Restaurant Week is designed to give the restaurant members of our Chamber an opportunity to gain new customers while also allowing customers to beat the heat and sample many of the great food offerings we have here."
Twelve different restaurants are participating this year. To see a list of participating restaurants and food offerings, visit online at https://bit.ly/2GslKAC.