HUNTINGTON - After three years of planning and a year of construction and renovation, the new Delta Hotels by Marriott made its opening official with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event Thursday afternoon.
"This is a really big day for us," said Wade Midkiff, CEO of Uptowner Inns Inc., the company that owns and manages the Delta Hotels by Marriott in downtown Huntington, as well as the one that recently opened at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. "It's time for us to begin operating these hotels instead of building them."
The hotel features a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort, according to Midkiff.
"This used to be a Holiday Inn & Suites that we have totally renovated to become a new Delta Hotels by Marriott," he explained. "From top to bottom, on every floor, all our guest rooms and all of our public spaces have been renovated."
The hotel features 134 guest rooms, including deluxe rooms, and one- and two-bedroom suites. Midkiff said the guest rooms are the largest in the area and are completely remodeled with new flooring, furniture and artwork.
This is Delta's second branded hotel in West Virginia and the Huntington Mall location in Barboursville was the first.
"The new hotel offers the best of what guests need with eye catching decor, countless amenities and modern technology," Midkiff said.
Midkiff also pointed out its convenient location next door to Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Pullman Square and many of Huntington's most popular restaurants, shops, hospitals, parks and other attractions, like Heritage Farm and the Huntington Museum of Art.
Marriott purchased the Canada-based Delta Hotels brand in 2015 and opened its first U.S. hotel near Walt Disney World shortly thereafter. The brand has since enlarged its footprint to more than 70 locations in the U.S., Europe and Asia.
According to the hotel's website, room rates start at $126 per night.
For information on booking rooms or conference space at Delta Hotels by Marriott, visit online at deltahotels.marriott.com.
