HUNTINGTON — On Monday, River City Subaru and Subaru of America donated more than $37,000 to two local organizations from the 15th annual Subaru “Share the Love” campaign.
Subaru’s Share the Love event ran from November to January. During the promotion, customers were given the option of donating up to $250 of their purchase to one of six charities. Subaru allows each dealership to select local charities of their choice.
River City opted to support Little Victories and the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, which received $24,220, is a 72-bed children’s hospital on the fifth floor of Cabell Huntington Hospital and is a member of the Children’s Hospital Association.
Little Victories, which received $12,928, is a no-kill animal rescue that works to provide the means by which animals can be rehabilitated and find permanent, loving homes.
“Our region has many caring people and outstanding organizations they support,” said Ikie Light, principal of River City Subaru. “We’re honored to be able to support two great ones in Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and Little Victories.”
River City Subaru is an auto dealership at 5223 U.S. 60 East. The dealership has been in business for more than 20 years.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
