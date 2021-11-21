Steve Roberts, left, is presented a leadership award named in his honor from Toney Stroud, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce chairman and interim president, during the Chamber’s annual dinner on Nov. 11, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, was recognized as the first recipient of the Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award at the recent annual dinner of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Roberts, who has served as president of the West Virginia chamber for more than 30 years, previously led the Huntington chamber.
“It was an easy decision for us to select Steve Roberts, not only for the naming of this award, but also as its first recipient,” said Toney Stroud, in-house counsel for Encova Insurance and interim president and CEO of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Steve is a constant supporter of all things Huntington and is proud to be from this community. Anytime our Chamber needs assistance, Steve is quick to answer the call and help. While his efforts sometimes go unnoticed, I am glad we took this action to recognize this fellow Huntingtonian.”
The Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award will be announced annually at the Huntington chamber’s annual dinner. It will recognize a person who has a legacy of service and demonstrated leadership within the Huntington community.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
