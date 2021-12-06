CHARLESTON — Chris Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the West Virginia Coal Association, said on Monday that National Miners Day is a special day for the state’s coal miners.
“Today, Dec. 6, 2021, the nation honors the coal miner and the incredible role they play in delivering the quality of life all citizens enjoy,” Hamilton said in a prepared statement. “From the low cost, reliable electricity that powers our economy and heats and cools our homes to the steel supporting the build out of America to the countless products made possible by coal used in everyday life, the coal miner makes it all possible.”
National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history on Dec. 6, 1907, in Monongah, West Virginia.
West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, both posted on Twitter about National Miners Day.
“Our brave #WV coal miners work every day to keep the lights on & power our nation’s economy. On this #NationalMinersDay, please join me in thanking our coal miners for their service & praying for their continued safety,” Manchin tweeted on Monday.
“In West Virginia, coal mining is more than a profession. It is a source of pride, dignity, and has kept the lights on across our country for generations. Today and every day, I am thankful for the hard working miners — past and present — across our state,” Capito tweeted.
Hamilton said the state’s coal miners will continue to play a role in the nation’s future.
“As the nation moves forward to implement the trillion-dollar, bipartisan Infrastructure legislation to update and modernize America’s roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure, West Virginia’s coal miners will be called upon to extract the energy that will create the steel and provide the power to propel this massive, nationwide undertaking,” he said. “Our mining workforce, the most qualified and competent in the world, will meet this challenge head on as they have done repeatedly over the past century or more. These unique individuals deserve our thanks and praise today and every day.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
