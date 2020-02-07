Stocks closed lower on Friday for the first time this week but still had their best weekly gain since June.
Technology companies did worse than the rest of the market.
Stocks are coming off a four-day rally as traders tempered their worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China.
The S&P 500 index fell 18 points, or 0.5%, to 3,327, a day after hitting a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 277 points, or 0.9%, to 29,102 and the Nasdaq lost 51 points, or 0.5%, to 9,520. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.58%.
Stocks had rallied sharply since Monday and had erased all their earlier losses from worries about economic fallout from a new virus from China that's rapidly spreading. Stronger-than-expected reports on corporate profits and the U.S. economy have helped assuage the fears, as has increasing hope that central banks and governments around the world can support markets with rate cuts and stimulus.
The recent gains were so strong, however, that some market watchers caution that stocks may have gotten ahead of themselves. In the parlance of markets, some analysts said stocks had become "overbought." That's because health experts are still unsure about how far the virus will spread, how deadly it may be and how much damage it will ultimately cause the global economy.
"Traders and investors are thinking: Take profit, don't go into the weekend when this could actually become even a worse scenario and then come into Monday and find things weaker than expected," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
Uncertainty over the outbreak overshadowed the latest encouraging data point on the U.S. economy. A government report on Friday morning showed that many more jobs were created in January than economists expected. Employers added 225,000 last month, comfortably above forecasts for 161,500 and December's pace of 147,000.
Economic reports from outside the United States, meanwhile, were more discouraging and helped lead markets lower before trading opened in New York.
Payment products company FleetCor Technologies led the tech sector slide, dropping 6.8%.
Financial, industrial and material stocks also fell, outweighing slight gains by household goods makers and communication services companies.