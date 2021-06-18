LONDON — Single-malt Scotch whisky makers breathed a sigh of relief Thursday after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotland’s main exports in the wake of the resolution of a longstanding trans-Atlantic trade dispute over subsidies to aircraft companies Boeing and Airbus.
President Donald Trump imposed the 25% tariffs on select products of the European Union, including single-malt Scotch, in October 2019 as part of the trade dispute. While the U.K. is no longer an EU member, it belonged to the bloc when the tariffs were introduced.
Earlier this week, the U.S. and the EU reached an agreement to end the aerospace dispute, paving the way for a five-year suspension of tariffs. Parallel talks were held between the U.S. and the U.K. over the tariffs.
The tariffs on Scotch single-malts were the most high-profile to affect Britain. The Scotch Whisky Association estimated that they contributed to a 30% fall in total whisky exports to the U.S., equivalent to around $850 million in the 18 months to March 2021.
“This deal removes the threat of tariffs being reimposed on Scotch whisky next month and enables distillers to focus on recovering exports to our largest and most valuable export market,” Karen Betts, the association’s chief executive, said.
Under Thursday’s agreement, the U.K. will suspend for five years the 25% tariffs on U.S. rum, brandy and vodka. American whiskeys, though, will continue to face a 25% tariff in the U.K. that were imposed in connection with a separate steel and aluminum dispute between the EU and the U.S.
The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States welcomed Thursday’s deal and hoped that a resolution can soon be found to lift the tariffs on American whiskeys, which it said have contributed to a 53% decline in exports to the U.K.
“We hope this positive momentum will also lead to the prompt and permanent removal of the EU and U.K.’s tariffs on American Whiskeys,” the group’s CEO Chris Swonger said.
A thaw in U.S.-EU relations had been widely expected following the election of President Joe Biden. Tariffs linked to the Airbus-Boeing dispute were temporarily halted in a bid to negotiate a solution.
Following the U.S.-EU aerospace agreement, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai agreed to halt retaliatory tariffs for five years.
“Today’s deal draws a line under an incredibly damaging issue and means we can focus on taking our trading relationship with the U.S. to the next level, including working more closely to challenge unfair practices by nations like China and using the power of free trade to build back better from the pandemic,” Truss said.