HUNTINGTON — Former Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce chairman and member of the Bailes Craig Yon & Sellards law firm, Rob Sellards, will be recognized as the organization’s “Volunteer of the Year.”
Sellards will be honored at the chamber’s annual Volunteer Luncheon, which will occur at the Guyan Golf & Country Club at noon Jan. 31.
Sellards has been instrumental in the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s success and planning the path forward for the organization’s advocacy and outreach during his tenure as chairman for the past two years, chamber officials said.
“One of the strengths of our chamber is our volunteers, and Rob has been an excellent example to all of us,” Toney Stroud, an attorney with Encova Insurance who serves as this year’s chairman of the chamber, said in the announcement release.
“As most of us know, it’s a balance between your work life, family and how you give back to your community, and Rob has served as a great example of giving of his time to make certain our chamber continues its work for the businesses of Cabell and Wayne counties.”
Other awards that will be announced at the Volunteer Luncheon will recognize chamber members with Chamber Ambassadors, Downtown Live Committee, Generation Huntington and Women 2 Women.
Sponsorships are still available for the event. The cost for a table of six seats is $200 and individual seats for the luncheon are $25. To attend, contact the chamber at 304-525-5131 or chamber@huntingtonchamber.org.