HUNTINGTON — If you weren’t able to make it to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the Super Bowl, don’t worry — there are several places in the Tri-State offering discounted food and drink specials, giveaways and lots of televisions to cheer on your team.
“We think we are going to have one of the largest crowds we have ever had for the Super Bowl due to the largest fan base we have in our area for the Cincinnati Bengals,” said Marisa Milum, general manager of the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe in downtown Huntington. “We are offering half off select appetizers, $2 tall domestic draft beer and 20% off all carry out, including team trays, before 5 p.m., Sunday for those that want to watch the game at home.”
Milum said DJ Jason Toy from Big Buck Country 101.5 will be on hand running a commercial bingo game and will be giving away door prizes after the first quarter and at halftime.
“We have the game day environment here with over 40 televisions and we can also help you create that Super Bowl party at home,” she said.
Roosters at Pullman Square will be having its “Rooster Bowl” event during the game, which features Kindred Communications broadcasting live and having trivia games, giveaways and prizes.
“We are doing $1 draft beer all during the game and having our typical Happy Hour prices,” said Summer Simmons, general manager of Roosters. “We also will have our Roosters Early Bird Special where you can pick up your carryout between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Sunday for 20% off your order.”
The Venetian Estate in Milton is hosting a Super Bowl watch party in its ballroom. Tickets are $15 for all-you-can-eat chicken wings and pizza.
Taps at Heritage at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington is having a Super Bowl Bash with $2 domestics and half-off appetizers. St. Mark’s Bar in the 900 block and Hank’s in the 1000 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington are also having Super Bowl watch events and specials as well.
Over in Wayne County, Twelvepole Trading Post is teaming up with two of its vendors for what it calls “the ultimate Super Bowl snack,” which are Elmcrest Farm chicken wings that are 100% pasture raised.
“We’re taking it to the next level and throwing in #PoppyJoesBrand dipping sauce, born right here along the banks of #TwelvepoleCreek,” says Twelvepole Trading Post’s Facebook page. “Many are offering great to go specials as well for those planning Super Bowl parties at home.”
Smokin’ J’s Rib and Brewhouse in Ashland is offering $12 bucket beer specials.
“We have 27 televisions with sound and would love to see folks on Sunday at Smokin’ J’s,” said owner Jason Camp.
Sip Wine & Whiskey in downtown Huntington did a Super Bowl menu to o, but orders had to be placed by Saturday.
“We are trying it out and if we get a good response we may expand on it next year,” said owner Allison White. “Still, I am sure it’s going to be a fun and exciting Super Bowl Sunday for many of our local bars and restaurants.”
National chain restaurants, like Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili’s, Logan’s Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday and others are offering some type of Super Bowl special on eat-in during the game and with carry out. Check out their websites and Facebook pages for details.
Kick-off time is 6:30 p.m. for Super Bowl LVI, or Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.