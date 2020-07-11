HUNTINGTON — Workers with Young Signs installed signage for the new Rapid Fired Pizza at Pullman Square on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington in the former Five Guys location Friday.
Pullman Plaza developer Bill Dargusch did not give a timeline or any additional details on when the business would actually open.
“I let the company give the details,” Dargusch said.
The new restaurant is owned and operated by Travis Timberlake in partnership with Matt Warnock and Trey Vanhoose. A telephone message seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Rapid Fired Pizza opened a new location in Ashland in April 2019. The restaurant chain based out of Ohio promises “Amazingly Good, Amazingly Fast” pizza. According to the business website, customers can custom-make their own pizza from a variety of different toppings for a flat price or choose from an assortment of craft pizzas. The menu also includes calzones and pasta bowls.
There are 33 Rapid Fired locations in the United States. For more information about Rapid Fired Pizza, visit online at http://RapidFiredPizza.com.