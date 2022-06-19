HUNTINGTON — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntington’s Creed Warner was in Tampa, Florida, enjoying the fact his newly released song, “This Side of Town,” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Singles chart.
“I was overwhelmed by the level of support this record received,” Warner said. “I wrote this song about my parents and grandparents. My mother passed just before the song was released, and I needed to find a way to cope.”
Warner, 44, who considers himself a Christian and country music artist, said his song spotlights the emotional effects of losing a loved one.
“This song became my therapy and I was so excited it was a hit,” he said. “It stayed in the Top 10 for 10 weeks.”
The single was released on Warner’s VECA Records imprint in association with the Madizon Jones Group. It’s currently available on iTunes and Amazon.
Warner toured on the song and performed a series of his songs on Christian Television Network’s “The Good Life Show,” as well as being on the DayStar Network.
“I had been in Florida for about 15 years, where I owned recording studios and my own record company with different artists on the label,” Warner recalled. “About six years ago we decided to focus on my career instead of other people’s careers. I had written a couple of songs that actually landed on the Christian charts before ‘This Side of Town’ was released and blew up.”
Warner also produced a music video for the song.
“It was all filmed in Huntington,” he said. “I wouldn’t have done it any place else.”
Riding high on his first time being on Billboard Magazine’s prestigious music charts and his success on the Christian charts, the singer and songwriter didn’t have a clue that a global pandemic was coming that would take his life in an entirely different direction.
“Everything was going great with the music career and then the pandemic hit in March 2020,” Warner said. “It shut down everything. There was no touring or making music, so I decided to come back home to Huntington and take some time to finally settle my mom’s estate.”
Then another life-changing event happened: Warner met his wife.
“I was attending church and met Jessica,” he said. “We got serious and I knew that we were going to get married.”
Warner said six days after being married, Jessica became pregnant with their first son, Griffin.
“After Griffin was born, my wife looked at me and said, ‘Well, what are you going to do?” Warner said. “I said, ‘I’m going to start my own business in Huntington.’”
Warner said before his music career he worked for TruGreen, which is one of America’s top lawn care companies.
“I wasn’t a stranger to the landscaping industry, so I started Tri-Sate Lawn & Landscape Pros in 2020 after the pandemic hit, and it has been growing rapidly ever since,” he said.
The company is located at 3257 Piedmont Road in Huntington and offers landscaping services, specializing in hardscaping, paver and patio design.
“We also have a farmer’s market that offers fresh local produce, as well as a secondary business, Tri-State Awnings & Roll Screens Inc.,” Warner said.
Warner said he started out with just commercial and homeowner landscaping services, but people would see flowers, plants and other items he used and wanted to buy them.
“I decided to open up retail here and then after 30 customers suggested I sell local fresh produce, I opened the market,” he said. “With the awning business, we recently installed three on the balcony at Calamity J Grill & Bar in downtown Huntington.”
The businesses are generating around $1 million in annual revenue, Warner said, and grew every year of the pandemic.
“This is going to be a record year,” he said. “We are five times the revenue year over year from last year.”
The businesses employ 13 people and sells landscaping services, flowers, fresh produce, awnings and more.
“We are constantly busy here, seven days a week,” Warner said.
Joe Martin, of Huntington, said sometimes he comes to the farmer’s market before it opens so he can get some peach cobbler.
“If you don’t get it early, they usually sell out,” he said. “The fresh produce here is amazing, too.”
Warner said he hasn’t given up on his music career.
“When it’s in your blood, it’s in your blood,” he said. “If it allowed me to pack up tomorrow and go on a weekend tour, I could do it. I’m blessed that I have a crew of people here that could take care of these businesses without me being here.”
Warner said right now, he continues to focus on his businesses and family.
“My wife and I now have our second son, 9-week-old Waylin,” he said. “I have a lot to keep my busy right now.”
The businesses are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.