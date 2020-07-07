HUNTINGTON — A popular downtown Huntington bar known for its selection of wine, whiskey and craft beers opened the doors on its new, larger location on Monday.
Sip Wine and Whiskey Bar, now known as Sip Downtown Brasserie, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and guests at 311 9th St. The business had been located at Heritage Station in Huntington since it was established in 2011 by owner Allison White.
“When first started the business, I wasn’t really thinking about where I would be in five years,” White said. “It was about a year ago that I first began thinking about growing the business and expanding into a new location.”
White said the new Sip is four times the size of the old location.
“We now have 3,400 square feet of space and we also have an outdoor space with a garage door that is completely separate from the bar area,” she said.
The bar has 120 seating spaces and the outdoor space will accommodate 20 more, according to White.
The bar is known for its small plates and a brunch menu on the weekends. Now, it has upgraded to offer a full-service kitchen.
“We have added lots of different food options to our menu,” she said. “We have a kitchen manager now as well.”
The new location also has an event room to handle any crowd overflow and it’s also available to be rented.
“It can be rented weekdays or weekends by the hour or for the evening,” White said.
White says she has also added wine lockers.
“It’s a fun feature that customers can place their own wines in it,” she said. “We can sit down with them and get their taste profiles and help them pick out wines they would really enjoy.”
White says the business now has 10 employees, but she expects that number to grow over time.
Sip Downtown Brasserie is open from 4 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch on Saturday and remaining open until midnight. Then open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch on Sunday.
For more information, visit sipwineandwhiskey.com or call them at 304-523-5533.