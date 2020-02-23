HUNTINGTON — After eight years at Heritage Station, Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar is moving to 311 9th St. during the summer of 2020.
According to owner Allison White, the new location will allow Sip to expand its food offerings, wine and whiskey educational opportunities, and offer both an indoor and outdoor space for “friends to meet.”
White took over ownership of Sip Wine & Whiskey Bar in 2016 with a desire to share her love of unique wines and whiskeys with the Tri-State community.
“Sip Wine & Whiskey currently serves over 70 wines and 60 whiskeys from around the world,” she said. “Both wine and whiskey can be tasted by the glass or as part of a pre-selected flight to help customers expand their experience. Sip staff members are uniquely trained to talk about wine regions and varietals, tasting knowledge and help customers find their new favorite sip.”
White says for some, wine and whiskey may be seen as intimidating. White’s goal was to offer the opportunity for people who love wine and those who don’t yet to come together through causal educational opportunities such as “Sipology” and monthly wine tastings.
“This move will allow for an expanded event space so that Sip can continue to serve both clientele and event attendees,” she said.
With a background in culinary school, White currently has a specialized tapas menu but looks forward to expanding food offerings and pairings at the new location.
“We have loved our home and the community at Heritage Station, but we are excited to grow and offer more educational opportunities, more food pairings and a larger space for friends to meet,” White said. “Sip will continue serving up delicious wine, whiskey and food during this transition, so come visit us at Heritage Station.”
Sip Wine & Whiskey will remain at Heritage Station at 210 11th St., Suite 2, in Huntington until the move this summer.
Heritage Station is a former Baltimore & Ohio Railroad passenger station at 11th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard that was repurposed into a mixed-use development full of eclectic shops.
Today, the historic Heritage Station thrives as an artisan center, as well as a downtown food, fun and shopping destination. It was redeveloped into its current role as a business incubator in 2009 and has had many success stories over the past decade.