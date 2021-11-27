HUNTINGTON — The small businesses in downtown Huntington were seeing large crowds Saturday as people headed out in search of unique holiday gifts on one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.
At Heritage Station — home to businesses like The Red Caboose, Birds of a Feather Boutique and Full Circle Gifts and Goods — shops prepared in advance by adding products and making sure customers had plenty of options in the stores or online. Employees said they restocked shelves to make sure items were on display in an effort to help shoppers find the best gifts for the people on their lists this holiday season.
It was a similar scene for businesses in the Progress Building, where shops like The Potted Edge, Harbour House, The Little Eagle and LynZen Studio were eager to welcome customers for Small Business Saturday.
The businesses located along 14th Street West in Huntington’s antiques district got in on the action as well, offering shoppers a variety of antique objects and furniture, art and vintage prints, handmade items from local craftspeople, collectible toys and games, vintage clothing and accessories, and home decor.
According to a report by Metro Creative Connection, events like Small Business Saturday bring attention to the importance of shopping locally, which is even more crucial now as so many small businesses try to survive the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities.
