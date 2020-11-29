Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Shoppers came to downtown Huntington on Saturday to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

According to a report by Metro Creative Connection, events like Small Business Saturday have brought attention to the importance of shopping locally, which is even more crucial now as so many small businesses try to survive the pandemic.

A poll from the National Federation of Independent Business reported that about half of all the businesses in the survey reported a 25% drop in sales since the outbreak of COVID-19, and roughly one in five businesses have seen sales decline by more than 50%, the Metro Creative report said.

According to NBC News, small businesses employ 60 million people in the United States, almost half of the nation’s private-sector employees. In addition, small businesses generate tax revenues that help communities by funding schools, maintaining parks and contributing to public safety programs.

Among the ways to support small businesses are purchasing from a small business instead of its big box competitor; providing recommendations of small businesses with which you have done business; and, if you own a small business, relying on other small businesses to fulfill your needs.

