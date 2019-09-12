20190912toys1_89501.jpg
In this Aug. 13, 2019 photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame are the 2019 finalists, from left to right, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, My Little Pony, Coloring Book, Matchbox Cars, Top, Nerf Blaster, Risk, Masters of the Universe, Care Bears, Smartphone, and Fisher-Price Corn Popper. The smartphone is being considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year in recognition of the way it has changed how people of all ages play and interact. (National Toy Hall of Fame via AP)

The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The smartphone is being considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year in recognition of its impact on how people play and interact.

The other finalists announced Wednesday are Care Bears, the coloring book, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk and the top.

The smartphone earned a place among the 12 finalists because of its status as a platform for countless mobile games and playful interactions, including sending GIFs and altering photos, hall of fame officials said.

The winners will be inducted Nov. 7. Last year's honorees were the Magic 8 Ball, pinball and Uno.

"These 12 toys represent the wide scope of play - from the simple, traditional spinning top that has been played with since pre-history to the ultra-modern smartphone which has dramatically changed how people of all ages play and connect," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections.

Anyone can nominate a toy for consideration by the hall of fame, located inside The Strong museum in Rochester. The winners are selected with input from historians, educators and other experts who make up a national selection committee, as well as fans who can vote for their favorite online.

To make it into the hall, toys have to be innovative, widely recognized, shown to be more than a passing fad and foster learning, creativity or discovery through play. Sixty-eight toys currently occupy the National Toy Hall of Fame.

