HUNTINGTON — Smoothie King, the international chain founded in Louisiana in 1973 and based in Texas, opened its Huntington location Tuesday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“These last 11 months, it has gone from an idea to a reality,” said local franchisee owner Kevin Basham at the new location in the Herd Stadium Center near Marshall University. “To be honest with you, my background is in petroleum refining for the past 30 years. This is our first endeavor as a franchisee.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

