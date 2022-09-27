Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, center, presents Smoothie King Huntington's owners and general manager with a membership plaque during the business’s grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Smoothie King, the international chain founded in Louisiana in 1973 and based in Texas, opened its Huntington location Tuesday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“These last 11 months, it has gone from an idea to a reality,” said local franchisee owner Kevin Basham at the new location in the Herd Stadium Center near Marshall University. “To be honest with you, my background is in petroleum refining for the past 30 years. This is our first endeavor as a franchisee.”
Smoothie King has locations across three continents, and the Huntington shop is the brand’s 1,400th, officials said. The company says it is committed to inspiring guests to live healthy, active lifestyles.
“I think it’s no secret in West Virginia and Appalachia that many people struggle health issues, so I love to see that a mission-driven company that fuels active and healthy lifestyles is opening in Huntington,” said Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tricia Ball.
The franchise is a family affair, owned by Basham and his wife, Tanya Basham, and her sister, Kendra Swiger. The general manager handling the day-to-day operations is the Bashams’ son, Chandler Basham, a 2020 Marshall University graduate with a degree in marketing.
“We are not from Huntington originally, but we have spent the majority of our lives in the Tri-State area and we want to bring more healthy lifestyle options to Huntington,” Kevin Basham said. “We are so excited to be here.”
The new franchise already has a three-year partnership with Marshall University Athletics.
“We are looking forward to having a long-standing relationship with Marshall University and the City of Huntington,” Kevin Basham said. “We have seen a lot of positive change in Huntington and we want to catalyze more positive change.”
Chandler Basham said the Smoothie King “smooth play of the game” will be featured on video boards at Marshall football and men’s basketball games.
“We have a fan of the game for volleyball,” he said. “On top of that, we will have our logo on top of all the plastic cups as well inside the stadium.”
Chandler Basham said the new location has 26 team members on board to help with Smoothie King’s menu, which features 70 blended smoothies tailored to each guest’s needs. Each fit into one of four purpose categories: Feel Energized, Get Fit, Be Well and Enjoy A Treat.
“Smoothie King is committed to using whole, non-GMO fruits and organic vegetables, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors,” he said. “We have something for everyone, from children to senior citizens.”
Perhaps Smoothie King’s best-known smoothie is its Angel Food, a classic strawberry banana smoothie with some nonfat milk and turbinado raw sugar.
“Island Impact is really popular as well, and more on the protein side we have the Gladiator, and the Hulk is my personal favorite. It’s a weight gain smoothie and I am drinking one daily,” Chandler Basham said.
With fall upon us, the Smoothie King menu includes Pumpkin D-Lite, Slim-N-Trim Pumpkin, Keto Champ Pumpkin, Pumpkin Espresso High Protein and Pumpkin Coffee High Protein.
The menu includes several other sections from the coffee-infused “Feel Energized” to the protein-rich “Get Fit.” There are also the “Manage Weight” options (under 350 calories), including the Metabolism Boost Mango Ginger and the Keto Champ Chocolate, as well as the vitamin-powered “Be Well” blends, including the nutty, banana and blueberry Daily Warrior and the Greek Yogurt Pineapple Mango, according to Smoothie King’s website. They also offer healthy snacks, protein bars and other items.
The Huntington location is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Smoothie King also has an app that offers rewards and other specials. For more information, visit smoothieking.com.
