CHARLESTON — West Virginia Senate Workforce Committee chair Rollan Roberts proposes an innovative approach to enhancing the state’s labor participation rate by creating a pathway to soft jobs for senior citizens.
“West Virginia has ranked last in the nation for many decades in this category,” said Roberts, R-Raleigh, who is also assistant majority whip, during Friday’s committee meeting at the Capitol in Charleston. “West Virginia’s labor participation rate for those 55 and over is 25.5%, which ranks 51st in the nation. The U.S. average labor participation rate for 55 and over is 41%, so our 25% rate is unacceptable.”
Roberts said West Virginia leads the nation in retirees per capita and has approximately 738,000 residents over the age of 50.
“That’s 41% of the state’s population and ranks fourth in the nation,” he said.
Roberts said a targeted effort is needed to make it easy and convenient for the state’s senior citizens to find workplace opportunities.
“I propose we create an ‘everyone wins’ workforce initiative,” he said. “This endeavor will target West Virginia seniors and seek to draw additional seniors to the state. West Virginia doesn’t have the opportunities for them to continue to be involved in the workforce as well as I think we could.”
Roberts says soft job opportunities exist in state agencies, tourism, school systems and private industry.
“The definition of a soft job is a flexible, full- or part-time employment of senior citizens in a position that is low stress and light in physical activities that is designed to free up regular employees and employers to have scheduled time to perform necessary tasks and run errands,” he explained. “In other words, a soft job employee minds the job, office or store, while the other advance the business model. I think most small, medium and large businesses have unidentified soft job needs that would really be great to advance their business model.”
Roberts says the statistics show that West Virginia is not engaging the state’s senior citizens when it comes to the workforce.
“Lots of seniors want to stay engaged in the workforce, but a pathway for them has not been created,” he said. “What if we created that pathway? What would it do to the West Virginia economy if we added 50,000 more people to the workforce or 100,000 more? I think it would spur more economic development, while also helping senior citizens that want to remain engaged in the workforce.”
Roberts said the initial goal would be to engage 15%, or 50,000 seniors, of the approximate 346,000 baby boomer seniors currently living in the state.
“This is a very modest goal,” he said.
Roberts said his vision is that a senior citizen anywhere would be able to call a central number, visit a senior center or go to a Workforce West Virginia office to give them information about soft job opportunities close to their home.
Roberts added he believes engaging senior in the workforce will also benefit their mental, physical and emotional health.
“Seniors need social interaction and purpose,” he said. “We need to give them a reason to get engaged by offering them the flexibility they need to come back to the workforce.”
Roberts said seniors bring value to the workplace environment.
“Their wisdom and experience can be passed down to younger co-workers,” he said. “They are usually great examples in the work place.”
Roberts said many of the state’s seniors could also use the income.
“Our seniors age 65 and older have a median income of $33,901, which is $10,000 less than the national average,” he said. “Seniors in our state are struggling and need help.”
Roberts said the initiative would broaden the state’s personal income tax base, help businesses in need of employees, help change the state’s labor participation rate and attract more senior citizens to want to live in West Virginia.
“Every employer, every senior and every family can benefit from our combined success in creating a soft job for seniors pathway,” Robert said.
State Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said he thinks the proposed initiative sends a bad message to seniors.
“I don’t want to say we are looking for jobs for our senior citizens in West Virginia because they can’t afford to live they way they worked their whole lives for,” Caputo said. “They worked their entire lives for that retirement day. Now we’re going to find jobs and put them back to work?”
Roberts said the initiative doesn’t require seniors to work or take anything from them.
“You didn’t hear anything about dropping programs or cutting out anything we currently do,” he said. “This is dealing with the reality of where we are.”
Roberts said the committee will meet again on Feb. 21 to continue discussion of the proposal.
