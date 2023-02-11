The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Senate Workforce Committee chair Rollan Roberts proposes an innovative approach to enhancing the state’s labor participation rate by creating a pathway to soft jobs for senior citizens.

“West Virginia has ranked last in the nation for many decades in this category,” said Roberts, R-Raleigh, who is also assistant majority whip, during Friday’s committee meeting at the Capitol in Charleston. “West Virginia’s labor participation rate for those 55 and over is 25.5%, which ranks 51st in the nation. The U.S. average labor participation rate for 55 and over is 41%, so our 25% rate is unacceptable.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you