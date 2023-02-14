Production supervisor Shay Taylor lifts a new panel onto the rooftop as Solar Holler completes its 1,000th installation at a Huntington home in 2022. On Friday, Coalfield Development Corporation and Solar Holler jointly announced a partnership to train 100 new solar workers in the next 18 months.
HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Coalfield Development Corporation and West Virginia-based solar developer Solar Holler jointly announced a partnership to train 100 new solar workers in the next 18 months.
Leveraging the recently announced award to the ACT (Appalachian Climate Technology) Now Coalition, the two entities will collaborate on innovative strategies to recruit, train and employ local workers in the growing renewable energy industry, officials said.
ACT Now is a coalition formed by Coalfield Development with the purpose of growing environmentally sustainable sectors of the economy in southern West Virginia. It includes the state’s two largest cities, its two largest universities, several unions, and more than 50 private employers, including Solar Holler.
“We don’t want ACT Now to just be another grant. We don’t want to just have a big ribbon cutting, do a press release, and then have the public never hear from us again,” Coalfield founder and CEO Brandon Dennison said. “We’re determined to leverage this historic opportunity for the real, tangible benefit of working people in our hills and hollows. That’s what this announcement is all about.”
According to Solar Holler founder and CEO Dan Conant, the Solar Holler team has more than 100 employees, compared to 30 just a few years ago, and the company will continue to grow in the coming months.
“Solar has never been more promising in Appalachia, not just because we’re bringing affordable power to more and more folks every day, but because of the ripple effects,” Conant said. “In the beginning, we set out to strengthen local communities and give folks the opportunity to stay and build careers in their hometowns. This partnership will help see that we continue to do just that.”
The training for the 100 workers will take several forms, officials said.
Conant said Solar Holler has developed first-of-its-kind training programs with the local IBEW and carpenters union. The company also recently announced an internship program with Wayne County Schools.
Dennison says Coalfield Development designs pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships for people facing barriers to employment, including substance use disorder, long-term unemployment and justice-system involvement.
“We know many are skeptical about whether a new economy really is possible in our coal-impacted areas,” Dennison said. “This, and many other investments like it, prove the future is here. And it’s a future that’s bright for Appalachia.”
People interested in these opportunities should complete an application at the organization’s online job board at coalfield-development.org.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.