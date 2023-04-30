The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

During ceremony last week about the new solar energy apprenticeship program, three Boyd County High School seniors signed offer letters from the company. The interns — David Lumpkins, Skyeler Tallent and Michalee Gibson — will work alongside Solar Holler’s experienced crews, observing and participating in every aspect of the solar energy installation process. Upon completion of the program, the students will have an equal opportunity to be hired into full-time positions with Solar Holler.

 Solar Holler | Submitted photo

ASHLAND — West Virginia-based solar installation company Solar Holler is beginning two partnerships focusing on youth with information about careers and the importance of solar energy.

One is a partnership with Boyd County High School and the Jobs for Kentucky’s Graduates (JAG KY) program for a new apprenticeship opportunity for students interested in a career in the industry.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

