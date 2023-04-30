ASHLAND — West Virginia-based solar installation company Solar Holler is beginning two partnerships focusing on youth with information about careers and the importance of solar energy.
One is a partnership with Boyd County High School and the Jobs for Kentucky’s Graduates (JAG KY) program for a new apprenticeship opportunity for students interested in a career in the industry.
“We’re proud to be working with Boyd County High School on a program that creates opportunity for local kids,” said Dan Conant, Solar Holler’s founder and CEO. “We want talented young people to have the ability to stay and thrive in their hometowns and believe this partnership will further that mission.”
Conant said participating students will shadow Solar Holler installation crews to learn industry basics through direct observation and hands-on experience.
During a ceremony last week about the new solar energy apprenticeship program, three Boyd County High School seniors signed offer letters from the company. The interns — David Lumpkins, Skyeler Tallent and Michalee Gibson — will work alongside Solar Holler’s experienced crews, observing and participating in every aspect of the solar energy installation process. Upon completion of the program, the students will have an equal opportunity to be hired into full-time positions with Solar Holler, officials said.
“This program will provide our students with hands-on experience and the skills they need to succeed in the solar energy industry, and overcome any barriers they may face along the way,” said Christy Ford, a representative of Boyd County High School.
“Solar Holler joins the program at a pivotal moment in clean energy workforce development, Conant added. “The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act makes solar accessible to more nonprofits, businesses, and homeowners than ever before, particularly here in Appalachia. In 2021, there were 372 solar jobs in West Virginia, a number that’s projected to nearly triple by 2030.”
The company also announced an upcoming partnership with the nonprofit organization Libera. The collaboration will support Libera’s Lila Bear Explor(her) Club, which provides educational subscription boxes to youth throughout West Virginia and beyond while raising awareness about the benefits of solar.
Libera officials said its mission is to break down barriers for women and girls throughout West Virginia by connecting them to resources and mentors. Through their new social enterprise the Lila Bear Explor(her) Club, they create activity boxes that use the stories of Appalachian women and places to introduce children to STEAM education, encourage outdoor exploration and boost confidence and well-being.
“Solar Holler is a benefit corporation that has the revitalization of Appalachian communities at the core of its charter, so working together seemed like a natural fit to both organizations,” Conant said.
He said the partnership is based on Solar Holler’s commitment to donate one Lila Bear Explor(her) box, valued at $30 each, for every free solar assessment a customer schedules from May 1-10. With the help of Solar Holler’s donation, Libera aims to donate at least 1,000 boxes to West Virginia youth this spring, officials said.
The agriculture-themed box contains resources to inspire youth to learn about sustainable farming practices and local food systems. This box includes a Solar Holler Sunflower Planter and accompanying booklet explaining how the sun’s energy can be harnessed to power our homes as well as grow gardens.
The box also includes other items like a farm anatomy activity book, a 70-piece buildable cow, a microgreen seed starter kit, a ruler for measuring plant growth, a farmers market tote for carrying fresh produce and a farming coloring book provided by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. It also introduces kids to young female role model, scientist, agriculturist, and farming advocate, Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, who teaches youth about where their food comes from and also the importance of agriculture in the state. Kids can learn about her story and also complete additional hands-on and educational activities related to agriculture by reading a booklet included in the box.
Libera has sponsored more than 1,000 Lila Bear Explor(her) Club boxes for youth in West Virginia since the end of 2022, Riggi said. She added that other partners include Pilgrim’s Moorefield Fresh Plant, Southwestern Energy, the Wing 2 Wing Foundation and other donors.