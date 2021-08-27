IRONTON — About 2.3 acres of solar panels will be installed in a Superfund site in Ironton to power a groundwater treatment plant there.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release it will oversee the installation at the former Allied Chemical and Ironton Coke Superfund site. Honeywell, the potentially responsible party responsible for cleanup of the site, will install the panels, the EPA said.
The EPA said Honeywell’s cleanup consists of groundwater extraction, treatment of the contaminated groundwater at the on-site plant and monitoring. The solar array will power all of the on-site groundwater treatment plant, which consumes about 1.2 million kilowatt hours a year. The use of the solar energy will offset about 817 tons of the plant’s annual carbon emissions, according to EPA.
The EPA added the Allied site to the Superfund’s National Priorities List in 1983. In August 2020, the agency removed the former tar processing plant area of the 129-acre site at 3330 South 3rd St. from the list, but it continues to address groundwater contamination at the site.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.