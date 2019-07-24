NEW YORK — U.S. stocks marched broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as several major companies reported solid second quarter gains.
Investors pushed stocks closer to the record highs they reached just over a week ago. The gains followed several stumbles last week, extending a period of volatility in July as investors weigh a looming rate cut by the Federal Reserve as well as uncertainties over trade and the economy.
Corporate earnings are now in full swing after last week's relatively light load of mixed results.
Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 will report their financial results through Friday. Analysts are expecting earnings to decline overall for the second quarter in a row.
"Interestingly, the market seems like it almost doesn't care," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede Trust Co.
The earnings downturn has been modest so far and is being tempered by a still expanding economy and a Federal Reserve that has said it is willing to support growth.
The S&P 500 index rose 20.44 points, or 0.7%, to 3,005.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 177.29 points, or 0.7%, to 27,349.19. The Nasdaq composite rose 47.27 points, or 0.6%, to 8,251.40.
Banks were the clear market leaders throughout the day. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and several others gained ground as bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.07% from 2.04% late Monday. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge higher interest on loans.
Earnings were the clear focus of the day and the key drivers for much of the market.
Coca-Cola soared 6.1% and reached a record high close after raising its revenue forecast for the year following a solid second quarter. The surprisingly good results helped lift other consumer product makers. Kraft Heinz rose 1.5% and Kellogg rose 3.0%.
Stanley Black & Decker surged 7.2% after it reported second quarter profit well above analysts' forecasts. The tool maker made one of the biggest gains in the industrial sector. General Electric rose 4.3% and 3M rose 1.6%. Biogen rose 4.9% and Quest gained 5.4% on solid earnings results and helped push the health care sector higher.