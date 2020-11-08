HUNTINGTON — Susan Riley says while she doesn’t go inside of her bank branch location, she still uses the drive-up window.
The 79-year-old from Huntington says she doesn’t use banking apps or online banking.
“I guess I am too old to learn all the new technology, so I like being able to come to a branch location,” she said. “But I don’t want to go inside right now because of the coronavirus.”
But 23-year-old Shannon Richards, also from Huntington, says she only goes to a branch location if needed.
“When I want to use the ATM to get cash I go to the branch location, but I mostly use the apps on my cell phone,” she said. “I pay most of my bills online and can even deposit a check by taking a photo on the app.”
According to research from CACI International, consumer visits to retail bank branches are set to drop 36% by 2022, with mobile transactions rising 121% in the same period, as customers increasingly shift to accessing their banking information via apps and secure, responsive sites on their mobile devices.
The research also showed the typical consumer will visit a bank branch just four times a year by 2022. Currently, consumers are averaging around seven visits to a branch per year. Those between the ages of 18 and 24 visited their bank around six times in 2017, but this will dip to just two visits annually by 2022, according to the study.
“The speed and convenience of mobile banking is a huge contributing factor to its ongoing popularity, especially as banks add more and more functionality to their apps. Understanding who is using it, and how, is key for banks to ensure it works for everyone,” the CACI report said. “However with more than half of the population still expected to visit a branch in 2022, the branch still has an important role to play. Banks and FIs must ensure that the function of the branch remains relevant, complements the digital channels, and meets the specific needs of the demographics that are using them.”
Digital banking and the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in some banks announcing branch closures, while others say they are taking a totally different approach to changing consumer behaviors.
Andrew Dawson, president of United Bank’s Huntington market, says a great example of how United is operating is the relocation of its Westmoreland branch to its new 9th Street location a little more than a year ago.
“We evaluated the opportunities at each and determined that a move to downtown would be beneficial,” he said. “I can say that based on the numbers we are seeing out of the new branch, this was a great decision.
“At United, we constantly evaluate the location of our branches to determine if they are meeting the needs of our communities,” Dawson added.
“As a growing organization who has made a number of acquisitions over the past few years, we look at any potential overlap in areas to determine if a branch should be closed. We also look at existing branches that may be relocated to potentially better performing locations.”
Dawson says while most of United’s branch lobbies have been closed for a majority of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are finding that customers are still heavily using drive-up locations to meet their banking needs.
“The mobile and on-line banking tools that United provides to our customers are extremely effective, however, we view those as a supplement to our branches and not a substitute for them,” he said.
“The pandemic has rapidly changed the service model for all banks, but we want to be able to take care of our customers when and where they want to be serviced. Bricks and mortar locations will always be an extremely important part of that service. As a whole, we will look to optimize our branch network, which means we will continually evaluate the opportunity to open new branches, relocate existing branches or potentially close branches.”
In August, WesBanco Bank announced a plan to accelerate its financial center optimization strategy that includes closing 20 existing branch locations in addition to five identified earlier this year and to convert two to drive-up only locations. WesBanco has closed 15 branch locations during the last three years.
Three locations will close during the fourth quarter, while the remainder will close on or about Jan. 22, 2021, the bank said in its announcement.
Sites have not been disclosed, but some will be in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
A spokesman said Kentucky is the state with the most closures, with the remainder being “fairly evenly distributed” in the others, except for Maryland, where none are slated to shutter.
“We have long had a robust platform of digital banking services, including digital bill pay, P-to-P payments, mobile wallet, mobile banking with remote deposit capability and online residential mortgage application, deposit account opening and small business loan application capabilities,” Todd Clossin, WesBanco president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Reflecting the reality of the current environment, we have experienced increased utilization across all of our digital channels as we have effectively met the financial service needs of our customers. Therefore, we are accelerating our branch optimization strategy to better align our operations with the needs and preferences of our customers.”
The main factors for the closures are the number and type of customer transactions conducted, limitations and operating costs of the existing facilities and proximity of other WesBanco financial centers, the spokesperson said.
During the next few quarters, WesBanco anticipates incurring total charges of approximately $3.5 million to $4 million due to the disposition of assets, lease terminations, severance and other costs associated with the closures.
WesBanco said it will communicate with affected customers to explain options for continued service after the financial centers close. Some of the staff identified as part of the gross cost savings will be given the opportunity to fill certain open positions at other nearby financial centers.
Also, Fifth Third Bank says it will be closing 37 branches in the first quarter of 2021, predominantly in the Midwest.
Tayfun Tuzun, chief financial officer, said during Fifth Third Bancorp’s third-quarter earnings call last week that changes in consumer behavior due to technology. He said branch traffic is down 30% to 40% because people don’t need to visit the branch to cash a check.
“While we will continue to open branches in our existing high-growth Southeast markets to generate household and revenue growth, we expect to further optimize our network by closing an additional 37 branches in the first quarter of 2021,” he said in the call.
Charles “Skip” Hageboeck, the president and CEO of City Holding Company, says large, national banks may view branches differently than do community banks such as City.
“They might look at a map, draw a large circle, and conclude that their customers are willing to drive 10-15 miles to visit a branch,” he said. “Our customers tell us that City’s branches are more important to them than that, and they want the convenience of a branch down the street – not across the river, around a mountain, or in an entirely different community.”
Hageboeck says City has no plans to close any branches.
“City’s customer base is much deeper than most of our competitors and the average number of customers at our branches is typically much higher than our competitors,” he said.
Hageboeck pointed out that City was named by JD Power as providing the “highest customer satisfaction” in a five-state region, including West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for the third consecutive year this spring.
“Among other JD Power findings, City’s technological platforms for transacting business with City was among the most highly regarded in the industry,” he said. “Nevertheless, we continue to believe that customers both need and want to be able to access City not only using our technological capabilities, but to be able to sit down face to face with local bankers when necessary. We believe that the combination of our existing branch network, and our technology, is one reason that our customers rank our service better than our competitors. We take great pride in having the best branch distribution network within the communities in which we operate.”
Geoffrey S. Sheils, regional president of Summit Community Bank’s Huntington operations, said Summit is expanding branch locations, including a new branch planned for Huntington.
“We are in the paperwork stage now, but I can tell you we have come to an agreement on a site in Huntington that is contingent upon customary due diligence,” he said. “I would say to look for an announcement in the next several weeks.”
Sheils said Summit is a growing community bank largely due to its commitment to investing in communities with a physical location in each of the markets it serves.
“In fact, just in 2020, the bank acquired four bank branch offices in the eastern panhandle and built two state-of-the-art, full service offices in Christiansburg, Virginia and Morgantown, West Virginia,” he said. “While it is true a growing number of customers utilize our extensive array of digital banking services, we also recognize and value the demand in delivering banking services in a more traditional way as well, where relationships are developed between the customer and their banker. There is a balance between the two, and our goal is to provide quality banking services to each customer when, where, and how they want it provided. We continually try to identify markets that warrant our investment, and where we feel we make a positive contribution to the community. I am thrilled to say that Huntington is next on that list.”