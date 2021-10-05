HUNTINGTON — Special Metals’ contingency plans are in place to keep the Huntington plant operating while striking union workers picket outside, a company spokesman said Monday.
“We believe we proposed a fair offer prior to the union discontinuing negotiations. Once the existing collective bargaining agreement expired, the union decided to strike. We are executing our contingency plans to continue to operate our plant,” David Dugan, director of corporate communications at Oregon-based Precision Castparts, Special Metals’ parent company, said in a prepared statement issued by the company.
United Steelworkers Local 40 and its 450 members went on strike when their contract with the company ended Thursday at midnight. Dugan said the company negotiated in good faith with the union throughout the past month to reach a new collective bargaining agreement to replace the previous three-year agreement that expired Sept. 30.
“We intend to continue to negotiate with the union in good faith so that we can reach a fair agreement that will place us on a path to a better future in Huntington,” Dugan said in the statement.
On Monday, the union workers continued to picket outside the plant on Riverside Drive in Huntington. No additional comments were released by the union or any of its members.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
