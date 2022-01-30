HUNTINGTON — Talks to resolve the strike at Special Metals in Huntington could resume next week.
“Looks like we are meeting with the company Wednesday and Thursday to negotiate,” Chad Thompson, president of United Steelworkers Local 40 at Special Metals, said Thursday evening after union workers gathered at the state Capitol in Charleston to hear legislators talk about the strike. “We appreciate all the support from Delegate Chad Lovejoy, Senator Mike Woelfel, Senator Mike Caputo and U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito and Sanders.”
Union workers have been on strike at Special Metals and on the picket lines since Oct. 1, 2021.
Woelfel, D-Cabell, first recognized the Special Metals workers who were in the Senate gallery during the floor session Thursday morning.
“These are folks that are Little League coaches, they donate blood, they’re carrying on food drives and they’re the folks that are just the pillars of your community,” he said. “Sadly, they are in a labor dispute that has gone on over 100 days over health care.”
Woelfel pointed out that Precision Castparts, the company that operates Special Metals, is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.
“Berkshire Hathaway owns Special Metals, and Berkshire Hathaway is of course Warren Buffett,” he said. “Who in the world can we find that will intervene on their behalf to stop this labor stoppage?”
Woelfel then called upon Manchin, who he described as “the most important man in America” to intervene in the labor dispute.
“I call upon Senator Joe Manchin to get in touch with Mr. Warren Buffet and resolve these health care issues and put these people back to work,” he said.
In late December, Buffet declined to get involved in the contract negotiations after U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont called for him to intervene.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, also talked about the strike during the state Senate session.
“A strike is always the last resort,” he said.
Caputo said he has been involved in many strikes.
“I’ve always been bothered that we have to fight and have to struggle and be divided when it comes time to negotiate a new contract,” he said. “I know firsthand we don’t ask for things not due us and that we don’t deserve. We don’t like going to the negotiating table when the company is talking about takebacks.”
Thompson said the company proposed more than tripling the amount that employees would pay for their health insurance.
“Health care is still the main issue to be resolved,” Thompson said.
Caputo called on both side to get back to the bargaining table.
“Find common ground, find compromise and let’s get these people back to work,” he said.
Thompson said Manchin was urging both sides to come back together and work to get the contract dispute resolved fairly. Messages seeking comment from Manchin were not immediately returned.
However, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke about the strike during her visit last week to Level 1 Fasteners in Huntington, which develops parts for the U.S. Navy and its subcontractors.
“I would ask Special Metals to settle their problems and get going because it is impacting their business and in the end it impacts our defense, our Navy and our shipyards,” she said.
Andrea Bourdelais, Level 1 Fasteners’ president and owner, took Capito on a tour of the manufacturing facility and said the strike at Special Metals has had an impact on business.
“It has affected us, mostly because some of our customers require us to use Special Metals-made materials and they are not making it,” she said.
Bourdelais said the past four months have been difficult.
“We are not only seeing the supply chain issues that many other companies are seeing, but some of the materials we used to get from Special Metals we can’t get now and we are trying to figure out what we are going to do,” she said. “We have had to reach out to the Navy and they are having to change blueprints and drawings to remove those unique materials.”
Bourdelais said the strike is having significant impacts on the nickel and steel market as a whole.
“Normally, we can get materials we need in about eight to 10 weeks, but now it’s taking as long as 32 weeks to get some of the materials due to the backlog created by the pandemic and the strike at Special Metals,” she said. “We are having trouble making the things our customers are asking for. We hope the strike is resolved soon.”
Thompson said he is happy to see the Huntington City Council, which last Monday passed a resolution stating its desire for successful negotiations between both sides, and others getting involved to try to help end the strike.
“Everyone want this resolved and getting these folks back to work,” he said. “Everyone wants the plant to be successful. Hopefully, we can get back to the table and work this out soon.”
The company did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Special Metals produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world.