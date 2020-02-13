Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors turned cautious following a surge in cases of a new virus in China that threatens to crimp economic growth and hurt businesses worldwide.
The modest losses snapped a three-day streak of record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite. The selling marked only the second day this month that the market has declined.
Investors largely set aside worries about the economic impact of the virus outbreak the past two weeks. Markets rallied this week partly due to reports that the number of new cases of the new virus in China had declined.
Hopes that the spread of the virus had peaked were dashed Thursday, when China reported a sharp rise in cases and deaths after the hardest-hit province of Hubei took a new approach to classifying and diagnosing the virus.
"We're in a data-dearth period in the sense that we're not really going to know fully the effects of the impact of that on Asian and Chinese growth, as well as global growth, for at least several weeks," said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "You're just going to see some back-and-forth movement (in the market) until that time."
The S&P 500 index dropped 5.51 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 128.11 points, or 0.4%, to 29,423.31. It was down as much as 205 points earlier.
The Nasdaq fell 13.99 points, or 0.1%, to 9,711.97. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 4.36 points, or 0.3%, to 1,693.74.
Markets in Europe and Asia finished mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.62%.
The major U.S. indexes wobbled for much of the day as investors weighed company earnings reports and the latest news on the virus outbreak in China.
The change in how Hubei determines and reports cases of the new virus pushed the number of cases worldwide to more than 60,000.
The spike came after two days in which the number of new cases dropped, complicating efforts to understand the trajectory of the outbreak.