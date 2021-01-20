CHARLESTON — Starting Feb. 11, Spirit Airlines will once again offer three weekly flights between Charleston's Yeager Airport and central Florida's Orlando International Airport.
Low-cost carrier Spirit launched the Charleston-Orlando flights last February, but suspended them later in the year following the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to boarding Spirit's Orlando flights, passengers must agree to follow the airline's coronavirus safety policy, which includes wearing face coverings during the flights and check-in process.
The Airbus 319 and 320 aircraft Spirit will use on the flights are equipped with high-efficiency particulate air filters that screen cabin air for contaminants every three minutes. Between flights, disinfectant and antimicrobial fogging treatments will be applied to the aircraft's interior, while Spirit personnel deep clean frequently touched surfaces, such as tray tables and armrests, with hospital-grade disinfectants.
"We are excited to safely start this service again," said Nick Keller, Yeager's director and CEO. "Orlando is a great destination to offer our passengers."
AirTran operated thrice-weekly service from Yeager to Orlando for three years until 2012, when it was bought by Southwest Airlines. While the route was popular with the public and profitable for AirTran, Southwest dropped the flights due to a labor contract that prohibited the use of outsourced ground and ticketing crews such as those provided to Spirit by Yeager-owned contractors. Since then, Yeager's marketing staff has made the return of nonstop Orlando service one of its top priorities.
The 685-mile Charleston-Orlando route will be the longest nonstop flight offered from Yeager.
Spirit's ticket counter at Yeager Airport will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.