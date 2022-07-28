The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sprite is going green by ditching the green.

The Coca-Cola Co. announced Wednesday two of its biggest brands in North America are taking major steps to support a circular economy for plastic packaging. Dasani is rolling out bottles made from 100% recycled PET plastic (excluding caps and labels), and Sprite is transitioning from green to clear plastic to increase the material’s likelihood of being remade into new beverage bottles.

