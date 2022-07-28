Three-year-old Desirae Davis chugs a Sprite in between slices of pizza at the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 1998. On Wednesday, Coca-Cola announced it will discontinue use of green plastic bottles for Sprite beginning Monday, Aug. 1.
Three-year-old Desirae Davis chugs a Sprite in between slices of pizza at the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 1998. On Wednesday, Coca-Cola announced it will discontinue use of green plastic bottles for Sprite beginning Monday, Aug. 1.
The Coca-Cola Co. announced Wednesday two of its biggest brands in North America are taking major steps to support a circular economy for plastic packaging. Dasani is rolling out bottles made from 100% recycled PET plastic (excluding caps and labels), and Sprite is transitioning from green to clear plastic to increase the material’s likelihood of being remade into new beverage bottles.
The change for Sprite begins Monday, Aug. 1. Although green PET is recyclable, the recycled material is more often converted into single-use items like clothing and carpeting that cannot be recycled into new PET bottles. During the sorting process, green and other colored PET is separated from clear material to avoid discoloring recycled food-grade packaging required to make new PET bottles, according to a release issued by Coca-Cola.
“Taking colors out of bottles improves the quality of the recycled material,” said Julian Ochoa, CEO of R3CYCLE, which is working with Coca-Cola Consolidated to enable bottle-to-bottle recycling. “This transition will help increase availability of food-grade rPET. When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic.”
In addition to transitioning to clear bottles, Sprite is introducing a new visual identity system featuring a revamped logo and packaging design to provide a consistent look and voice around the world, Coca-Cola said in its announcement. Sprite’s packaging graphics will retain the brand’s recognizable green hue and include prominent “Recycle Me” messaging.
Coca-Cola North America’s entire green plastic portfolio — including packaging for Fresca, Seagram’s and Mello Yello — will transition to clear PET in the coming months, Coca-Cola said.
