HUNTINGTON — Todd Campbell, chief operating officer for St. Mary’s Medical Center and Mountain Health Network, has announced his resignation, effective Jan. 21, 2022, according to a Mountain Health Network press release.
The release did not give a reason for Campbell's resignation, and neither Campbell nor other hospital officials would comment beyond what was in the release.
“Mr. Campbell has honorably and effectively served St. Mary’s Medical Center since 2001,” Kevin Yingling, Mountain Health Network chief executive officer and St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital president, said in the release. “He has served as the COO for both St. Mary’s and Mountain Health since early 2021. Previously, he served as St. Mary’s President and CEO from Jan. 1, 2019, to early 2021, St. Mary’s COO from 2007 to 2018, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 2001 - 2007."
Officials said Campbell has participated in Mountain Health’s integration and guided St. Mary’s through the COVID-19 pandemic. Among his key contributions, Campbell led the creation and expansion of St. Mary’s employed physician organization, acquisition of Huntington Internal Medicine Group and development of the St. Mary’s Ironton Campus.
Sister Mary Grace Barile, vice president of mission integration, said in a prepared statement, “I must say, it is with both sadness and joy that I will bid Mr. Campbell goodbye. Todd has been a wonderful member of our St. Mary’s leadership team as VP of Operations, and CEO/COO of St. Mary’s Medical Center during the past three years. He has continued, throughout his time with us, to embrace and encourage our staff to live the Mission and Values of our pioneer Sisters and those of us who have followed them. For me personally, it has been a pleasure to work side by side with Mr. Campbell in my role of Director, and for the past several months as Vice President of Mission Integration. He has always supported my thoughts and ideas of ways to promote the mission of SMMC, and for that, I am most grateful.
“As Mr. Campbell continues a new path of life’s journey I thank him for his leadership, his trust in his Senior Leadership team, and support of the entire St. Mary’s family. His example of doing what is best not only for SMMC and the Mountain Health Network is admirable. I wish him well as he begins his new endeavors. May he experience God’s choicest blessings! He will be missed.”
In the release, Campbell said, “I sincerely appreciate the Sisters and staff for all of their support over my time at St. Mary’s. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with many top caliber professionals. It’s been a pleasure to be a part of the Mountain Health transformation and I look forward to seeing many more good things from the system.”
Angela Swearingen, St. Mary’s Medical Center vice president of finance and chief financial officer since 2010, has been appointed the center’s next chief operating officer, according to the release.
In addition to 11 years with St. Mary’s Medical Center, Swearingen gained health system and hospital experience at Tenet Healthcare, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and HCA Health Corp.
Swearingen earned her master’s degree in healthcare administration and her bachelor’s degree in accounting at Marshall University. She is a member of the West Virginia Health Financial Management Association and serves on the Marshall University College of Business Advisory Board, Marshall University Commission on Accreditation for Health Information and Information Management Education Advisory Committee and the board of United Way of the River Cities.